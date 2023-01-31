News: Bash Foo Moves from Marketing to Sales Enablement | CitizenWire

Helping customers grow their sales doesn't end with simply acquiring a prospect. It's only the beginning of the journey

DAYTON, Ohio /CitizenWire/ -- Bash Foo, specializing in web design, SEO, creative services, and digital marketing, announced today the introduction of Fractional CMO and Sales Enablement to its popular service offerings. The new services augment and highlight Bash Foo's continued expansion, enhancing its clients' sales and revenue goals.



"Since we partnered with our first clients in 1999, Bash Foo has focused on helping the functional needs of our customers," said Mike McDermott, President of Bash Foo. "It became a constant frustration to me that our small business customers sometimes struggled to handle leads when we sent them to them. They often didn't understand how to structure a sales cadence, the sales nurturing process, or even how to acquire a testimonial."



Fractional CMO



What happens when you need a Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) but don't have the budget for their $250,000 salary? You either go without their leadership and guidance, or you hire a Fractional CMO that will help to guide and optimize your marketing efforts for a mere fraction of the cost.



"While a marketing agency will provide the services that you pay them for, they usually aren't researching your industry, helping you hire members of your team, streamlining your lead generation, or customizing your reporting dashboards," shared McDermott.



Adding a Fractional CMO allows customers access to consultative services that have a pulse on the agency's marketing services and insight into how this benefits the organization. From gaining better insight through reporting to qualifying leads, the Fractional CMO can have a hand in many things.



Sales Enablement



The traditional marketing department has always been there to enable the sales team to identify, nurture, and grow new revenue sources. Marketing agencies commonly set up lead generation forms and landing pages and then guide those form fills and phone calls to the sales team. What often gets glossed over is the conversion of a marketing-qualified lead (one that the agency creates) to a sales-qualified lead (a prospect that meets the criteria set by the sales team). Also, what happens to a lead that is interested but not ready to buy?



Bash Foo's new sales enablement services will integrate the website into the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software tool. They will also train the sales team on how to handle leads and how they can flag a lead for nurturing within the CRM. Sales executives from Bash Foo will also assist the business in setting up a proper sales cadence and communications strategy.



"This new work delivered across Bash Foo's teams is a direct response to the evolving business demands of our clients and brands," added McDermott. "I am proud of Bash Foo's growth and expansion, and our new service offering brings to life new opportunities for our clients."



Check out the Bash Foo website and inquire about how these new services may benefit your business or organization.



About Bash Foo



With 18 team members located across three countries and serving over 90 clients, Bash Foo is large enough to get the work done but small enough to care. From closely monitoring marketing campaigns to deeply researching the competition, the 5-star rated agency has won multiple awards for website design, content marketing, and marketing automation services. Providing website design in Dayton, Ohio, the agency has clients across the Midwest and, even more broadly for its national brands, the entire U.S. Learn more: https://bashfoo.com/.



