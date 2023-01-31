News: KROST Welcomes Grant Miller as Principal of Tax | CitizenWire

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Los Angeles-based CPA firm, KROST CPAs & Consultants, welcomes Grant K. Miller, CPA, EA, as Principal of Tax. To begin his new role as Tax Principal, Grant will be based in our Woodland Hills office and he will provide direction and leadership to further the success of our tax department. He will also work closely with clients to manage their expectations for deliverables, services, and budgets.



"On behalf of the entire firm, I am excited to welcome Grant to our team. His experience and technical expertise complement and provide added depth to an already deep and talented team. We are looking forward to the wonderful things we can accomplish together!" said Lou Guerrero, CPA, MBT, Tax Practice Leader.



Grant brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the firm, having worked in the public accounting profession for 27 years. He has a proven track record of providing exceptional service to clients and is well-versed in all areas of taxation, as well as compliance for high-net-worth individuals, partnerships, S Corporations, and C Corporations. Grant's areas of expertise include Manufacturing & Distribution, Entertainment, Technology, Estate & Trust, Real Estate, and Not-for-Profit industries.



About KROST:



Established in 1939 in Pasadena, California, KROST, is a full-service Certified Public Accounting and Consulting firm serving clients across various industries. Their focus is on recognizing opportunities and creating value for clients by equipping them with the tools to make better business and financial decisions for the future. As trusted advisors, clients depend on KROST to provide timely information, innovative solutions, and result-driven teamwork to ensure success.



Along with providing traditional services, such as Tax, Accounting, Assurance & Advisory, KROST also provides special services, including Client Accounting Services (CAS), Mergers & Acquisitions, Wealth Management, Tax Specialty Services, and KROST Business Intelligence (KBI).



