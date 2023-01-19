News: Celebrate Concord’s Comfort Food Month with a gourmet sausage-dog from Hillside Dawgz at El Monte Shopping Center | CitizenWire

CONCORD, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- The El Monte Shopping Center is the perfect location to make the most of Visit Concord's "Comfort Food Month" with several minority and women-owned restaurants offering a local flavor to residents and visitors alike. There's something for everyone in the midtown shopping center, from fried chicken to sausage to Japanese. The list of El Monte restaurants includes The Taphouse, Parma Deli, Frickin Fried, Taqueria Autlan, Izakaya An, and the newest addition - Hillside Dawgz.



This gourmet hot dog shop is the result of a long-time goal of providing the East Bay Area with a superb hot dog experience. Open 11 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, this shop has a unique experience for visitors and special deals for those participating in the Visit Concord, California activities.



More details about "Comfort Food Month" can be found at https://visitconcordca.com.



The restaurant has been in business for less than a year, but has already become a regular part of midtown Concord. This was part of the plan from the beginning according to the owner who looks forward to events like "Comfort Food Month."



"We want Hillside Dawgz to reflect and support our community," says Casey Spragens, the owner. "Hot dogs are something that everyone can enjoy, and we want our restaurant to bring people together to make Clayton Road and Midtown Concord more lively."



About Hillside Dawgz:



Hillside Dawgz is a family-owned, brick-and-mortar restaurant in the heart of the East Bay, created to upgrade the hot dog in a great environment. Nothing brings people together like Dawgz, whether you're looking to make new friends or grab a quick lunch.



Learn more: https://www.hillsidedawgz.com/



Social Media:



Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hillsidedawgz/



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Hillside-Dawgz-109644918412564



Learn More: https://www.hillsidedawgz.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2023 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.