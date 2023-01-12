News: GridBright® upgrades Oracle Network Management System (NMS) at Mid-Carolina Electric Cooperative (MCEC), underscoring the repeatability of GridBright’s NMS Configuration for Cooperatives | CitizenWire

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- MCEC, an early adopter of Oracle Network Management Systems (NMS), undertook a major NMS upgrade and re-integration with core operational systems with both standard configuration and custom integration modifications to enable the efficient operations of an ever-increasing complex electric grid. GridBright, in its upgrade of Oracle NMS at MCEC, further leveraged its proven NMS Configuration for COOPS that incorporates industry best practices from over thirty utility implementations.



As a result, GridBright implemented Oracle NMS and associated integrations at MCEC in about nine months utilizing the GridBright COOP configuration.



"The GridBright team has done an excellent job. The Oracle NMS Coop configuration designed and implemented by GridBright is working great for our operations group," said MCEC project manager Gail Campbell.



"We expect utilities focus on network management systems upgrades and new implementations to increase because of the need to integrate renewables and manage increasingly costly grid threats such as cyber-attacks and natural disasters. Accelerating this will be the substantial amount of funding available from Government sources as the Nation significantly increases investment in the electric grid for sustainability and resilience," said GridBright Executive Vice President Tom Servas.



"GridBright's NMS Configuration for COOPS helps utilities implement grid improvements with both faster time to value and lower implementation costs," Servas added.



In 2022 there have been 15 weather/climate disaster events with losses exceeding $1 billion each to affect the United States, according to NOAA. Additionally, the US government plans to invest over $16 billion in energy infrastructure to build a 21st-century electrical grid in the coming years.



About GridBright®:



GridBright specializes in secure and sustainable grid systems integration. We provide a comprehensive set of utility systems strategy consulting, business case development, procurement process support, and system implementation and integration services and software solutions. Our capabilities span all domains of information and operations technologies and systems deployed in utilities across the United States.



More information: https://www.gridbright.com/



Trademarks:



Oracle, Java, and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.



Learn More: https://www.gridbright.com/

