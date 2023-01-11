News: Friends for Infinity: The Detective John Hollis Series – A contemporary mystery novel seeking the ‘why’ instead of the ‘who’ | CitizenWire

PICKERING, Ontario /CitizenWire/ -- In Jennifer Gellel's current "why-done-it" novel, "Friends for Infinity: The Detective John Hollis Series" (ISBN: 978-0228879626; August, 2022), after a woman turns up dead in a local children's park, Detective John Hollis is quick to arrest the killer after a resident confesses, but he struggles to understand why this unlikely suspect has committed such a heinous crime.



"Friends for Infinity" features Detective John Hollis, who is new to Greenville, Maine's police department. He is a homicide detective who has come from Los Angeles for a much-needed break from the city's rising violent crime. But shortly following his arrival, jumping straight from the frying pan into the fire, he is faced with his first murder case in his new role. "Friends for Infinity" is an untraditional why-done-it mystery novel, desperately seeking the truth.



Author Jennifer Gellel earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Western Ontario where she studied English and became interested in writing. She currently lives in Toronto, Canada, and is an avid supporter of all her city's major sports teams and the theatre arts district. She has run several Toronto marathons, where she qualified for the prestigious Boston Marathon, completing the run with success in 2009. Today, she serves on the front line of her city's police service, giving her a unique insight into procedural investigations.



"Friends for Infinity: The Detective John Hollis Series," Jennifer's first novel, was released in 2022. Please visit https://jennifergellel.com/



"Friends for Infinity" is now out through Tellwell Publishing (RRP $22.99) and available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Indigo and more.



BOOK SUMMARY:



Author: Jennifer Gellel



Email: falconjenn[at]hotmail.com



Genre: FICTION



Released: August, 2022



PAPERBACK: ISBN-13: 978-0228879626



HARDCOVER: ISBN-13: 978-0228879633



EBOOK: ISBN-13: 978-0228879640



Publisher: Tellwell Publishing ( https://tellwell.ca/ ).



Learn More: https://jennifergellel.com/

