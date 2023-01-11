News: Asset Defense Team and Vast Solutions Group Do Joint Venture | CitizenWire

SEATTLE, Wash. /CitizenWire/ -- Asset Defense Team and Vast Solutions Group, Inc. (VastSolutionsGroup.com) are pleased to announce their joint venture, AssetDefenseAdv.com. This partnership brings together two leading companies in the asset protection and tax strategy industry, combining their expertise and resources to provide top-quality services to clients around the globe. The advanced platform is called "Einstein" and is currently in Beta 1.0.



Asset Defense Team is a well-respected firm known for its innovative strategies and high success rate in safeguarding assets for individuals and businesses. VastSolutionsGroup.com is a renowned provider of tax and retirement strategies using artificial intelligence with a strong track record in sophisticated tax mitigation strategies.



Together, Asset Defense Team and VastSolutionsGroup.com will offer a full range of asset protection services, including risk assessment, security planning, and crisis management while using advanced proprietary strategies and platforms. Their team of experts will work closely with clients to understand their unique needs and develop customized solutions to help them secure their assets and minimize risk.



Some AI vendor partners will be OpenAi's Chatgpt, Microsoft's Bing, and Google.com's TensorFlow.



"We are excited to partner with VastSolutionsGroup.com and bring our combined expertise to the table," said Bob Bluhm, CEO of Asset Defense Team. "This joint venture will allow us to better serve our clients and provide them with the highest level of protection for their assets."



"Asset Defense Team is a natural fit for us, and we are thrilled to join forces with them," said R. Kenner French, of Vast Solutions Group. "We believe that this partnership will allow us to better serve our clients and help them achieve their asset protection goals."



About Asset Defense Team:



Asset Defense Team is a leading asset protection firm that helps individuals and businesses safeguard their assets through innovative strategies and top-quality services.



About Vast Solutions Group, Inc.:



The pioneer in tax and retirement strategies for entrepreneurs using artificial intelligence™. Vast Solutions Group, Inc. has been in existence since 1969 and has offices throughout the U.S. Learn more: https://vastsolutionsgroup.com/.



MORE INFORMATION:



For more information about AssetDefenseAdv.com, please visit the website at https://assetdefenseadv.com/ or e-mail Kenner@VastSolutionsGroup.com.



Instagram: AssetDefenseAdvisors



Twitter: @AssetDefenseAdv

Learn More: https://vastsolutionsgroup.com/

