News: iToolab WatsGo V7.0.0 Released! You Can Download and Transfer WhatsApp Backup from Google Drive to iPhone/Android Now | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- iToolab Co Ltd (iToolab) is an innovative high-tech company to help users to solve smartphone issues. As iTooolab WatsGo has debuted for months, which has been trusted by millions of users around the world. Now, the new version V7.0.0 of iToolab WatsGo enables users to transfer WhatsApp from Android to iPhone using Google Drive. This is undoubtedly a big leap for WhatsApp data transfer. And this will motivate excitedly most of iToolab users.



"The majority of our users feedback that they want to move what has been backed up on Google Drive, especially WhatsApp. Now, we make it true. They can download WhatsApp backup and transfer to iPhone or Android, just select what they want to restore," said Mia Garcia, CEO at iToolab.



KEY FEATURES OF ITOOLAB WATSGO V7.0.0:



Download WhatsApp Backup from Google Drive to Computer



iToolab WatsGo won't let you take much time to accomplish the goal, just log into your Google account which has been backed up WhatsApp and download WhatsApp backup on Google Drive within minutes. This is definitely the easiest way to access WhatsApp backup in Google Drive.



100% secure and privacy kept, no record will be saved in iToolab WatsGo.



What's more, iToolab WatsGo will keep downloaded WhatsApp backup history and you can check them anytime if necessary. You can set a password for the Google Drive backup, and no one will access it.



Restore WhatsApp Backup from Google Drive to iPhone/Android



After you've downloaded WhatsApp Backup from Google Drive, you are free to restore WhatsApp backup to your iPhone or Android device. Connect your device to the computer, and then select the exact data type, follow the simple guide to transfer WhatsApp backup from Google Drive to iPhone, just as easy as A-B-C.



Learn more: https://itoolab.com/whatsapp-transfer-backup-restore/



PRICE:



1-Month Plan: $16.95



1-Year Plan: $29.95



Lifetime Plan: $39.95



More info: https://itoolab.com/buy/watsgo-for-windows/



Device Compatibility:



Windows: All systems running on Windows 11, 10, 8, 7



Android: Android 5.0-13: Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi, LG, Google, Oppo, Vivo, Motorola, Lenovo, HTC, ASUS, ONEPLUS, Sony, Vivo, etc.



iOS: iOS 10-16: All iPhone models running on the selected iOS versions.



About iToolab:



iToolab is a Hong-Kong based and leading iOS and Android solution provider that's working with a vision to help smartphone users tackle different technical errors on their Devices. Over the years, the company has helped millions of users fix iOS issues and regain access to their iPhones and iPads. As of now, iToolab is serving in 130+ countries and has an extensive user base. The creative approach of developers is the primary reason behind the high success rate of all iToolab's products.



For more details, please visit:



Website: https://itoolab.com/



YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/itoolab



Twitter: https://twitter.com/IToolab



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/itoolab



Learn More: https://itoolab.com/

