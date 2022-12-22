News: College Gymnastics Association Partners With CaptainU To Create A New Pathway For Athletes To Play In College | CitizenWire

CaptainU teams up with College Gymnastics Association to Expand College Sports Recruiting Efforts

PLANO, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- College Gymnastics Association (CGA) -the Gymnastics Organization that aims to grow the sport of Collegiate Men's Gymnastics - announced today a new partner in CaptainU, powered by Stack Sports, to help raise the profile of NCAA Men's Gymnastics and provide more opportunities at the Collegiate level.



CaptainU, a self-managed recruiting software tool that connects high school athletes and college coaches across the country, is the best way to connect with college coaches and get recruited. This partnership allows CGA access to some of the top high school athletes, while increasing CaptainU's exposure in the college gymnastics recruiting world.



"We're excited to work with CaptainU and explore ways to improve men's NCAA gymnastics recruiting," said Randy Jepson, President of CGA.



"This partnership will provide a clear path for high school gymnasts serious about competing at the NCAA level...recruiting tools and resources to further enhance their Gymnastics journeys," said John Robinson,Vice President of the College Gymnastics Association.



Through this partnership, NCAA gymnastic coaches will have direct access to connect with high school gymnasts as an additional resource for them to build their team culture and work towards championship teams. For High school gymnasts, this partnership offers the opportunity to further highlight their strengths as a gymnast, student and person.



"We couldn't be more excited to be partnering with College Gymnastics Association and providing them with additional tools and resources to enhance their already great program," said Brandon Hollmann, General Manager of CaptainU. "Assisting college coaches, teams, and athletes throughout the recruiting process is what we do best and teaming up with CGA is a great opportunity to continue our mission."



About College Gymnastics Association:



The College Gymnastics Association values inclusion, innovation and integrity, and aims to raise the profiles of the sport of NCAA Men's Gymnastics by setting the standard for collegiate sports Organizations and providing additional opportunities at the Collegiate level.



About CaptainU:



CaptainU empowers athletes to take their game to the next level through recruiting and discovery tools to connect with clubs, events and colleges. More than 3.5 million high school athletes, college coaches, club coaches and tournament directors have used CaptainU tools to network, build relationships, and build championship teams. CaptainU was founded in 2008 and now powers the recruiting journey for partners like USA Gymnastics, USRowing, USA Cheer. To learn more about CaptainU, visit http://www.captainu.com/.



About Stack Sports:



With nearly 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is a global technology leader in SaaS platform offerings for the sports industry. The company provides world-class software and services to support national governing bodies, youth sports associations, leagues, clubs, parents, coaches, and athletes. Some of the largest and most prominent sports organizations including the U.S. Soccer Federation, Little League Baseball and Softball, and Pop Warner Little Scholars rely on Stack Sports technology to run and manage their organizations.



Stack Sports is headquartered in Dallas and is leading the industry one team at a time focusing on four key pillars - Grassroots Engagement, Participation Growth, Recruiting Pathways, and Elite Player Development.



To learn more about how Stack Sports is transforming the sports experience, please visit https://stacksports.com/.



Learn More: https://stacksports.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2022 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.