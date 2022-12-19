News: Mold Inspection Sciences Expands Environmental Testing Capabilities to the San Francisco Bay Area, Santa Rosa, and San Jose Communities | CitizenWire

This new expansion aims to extend consumer access to proven science-based inspection and testing solutions, helping to advance a client's journey into health and wellness

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Leading mold inspection and environmental testing company, Mold Inspection Sciences (MIS), today announces its expansion into the San Francisco market. This new operation will service customers from Santa Rosa to San Jose, continuing to provide affordable, professional, and high-quality mold inspection and testing services to all clients suffering from mold, indoor air-quality, and environmental issues.



In addition to mold-related services, MIS offers drinking water testing, environmental risk assessments and monitoring, CIRS protocols, and allergen testing. Outside of California, Mold Inspection Sciences operates in Colorado, Kentucky, Oregon, Ohio, Texas, and Washington.



"Mold Inspection Sciences' new San Francisco location will be a valuable asset to the surrounding communities," said Chief Operating Officer, Brandon Apple. "With locations in Los Angeles, Orange County, and San Diego, we are keenly aware of the needs of our clientele in the region. Not only is the climate conducive to potential mold issues, but there is a strong historical presenceolder homes with new owners and renters who may not be aware of a property's history. Yes, an older home can be musty, but what is the source of that smell? Is it water damage that wasn't previously addressed? In addition, there is a priority in health and well-being here, and we're answering the need to ensure residents work and live in safe conditions."



Since the company was founded, 20 years ago, Mold Inspection Sciences has served as experts for local and national news outlets, including Fox and NBC, and nationally recognized talk shows and industry podcasts, and it has been featured in print publications like Wired Magazine and Homes.com. In addition, MIS is well-known for the Secret Life of Mold Podcast, a resource that offers tips, strategies, and expert insights on the world of environmental sciences.



"Mold Inspection Sciences is committed to providing the best of every service we offer," Apple continued. "Our proven science-based inspection and testing solutions have been a game-changer for thousands of clients, and we have hundreds of five-star Google reviews to prove it. We truly look forward to seeing how our services will positively impact residents' lives, business success, and more in the greater Bay Area."



Mold Inspection Sciences, San Francisco, is open Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. - 5 p.m., 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Saturdays, and is closed on Sundays.



For more information, visit www.moldsci.com/locations/san-francisco/, or call 650.351.2099.



About Mold Inspection Sciences:



Mold Inspection Sciences(MIS), https://www.moldsci.com/, was founded in 2002 with one simple goal in mind: to provide affordable, professional, and high-quality mold inspection and testing services to people across dozens of cities in six states suffering from the nuisance of mold. Over the past 20 years, MIS has successfully performed and solved thousands of investigations, providing safer and healthier conditions for a wide variety of clients to thrive in.



Learn More: https://www.moldinspectionsciences.com/

