News: The Pocket Queen Launches a Uniquely Modern Drumming, Production, and Branding Course on Soundfly | CitizenWire

BROOKLYN, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- Soundfly's newest online course, "The Pocket Queen: Moving at Your Own Tempo," is out today as part of the platform's digital subscription library. This course, led by drummer, producer, and viral content creator, Taylor Gordon, aka The Pocket Queen, teaches modern rhythm and drumming concepts and music production, as well as strategies for finding one's authentic creative self.



PQ has lit up social media with unique content that showcase her infectious swagger and positivity, rhythmic precision, and enthusiastic willingness to learn in public. It's that balance of confidence, curiosity, and vulnerability that has captured the attention of thousands of musicians and inspired many to push their skills forward through difficult moments.



The New Orleans native initially gained popularity creating drumming videos on YouTube in the rehearsal rooms at Berklee College of Music. Over time, PQ earned opportunities to perform in Beyoncé's Super Bowl Halftime marching band; drum and tour with Adam Lambert, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, and Alicia Keys; produce tracks for Chris Brown, Jennifer Hudson, and Luke James; licensed her self-produced debut single "We Came To Move" to Apple for the iPad mini launch campaign; and become Grammy® Nominated for her work with Kehlani.



Drawing from these successes, The Pocket Queen's new online course cracks open the drumming techniques she draws on to build tight, funky grooves, her unique employment of "pocket" and how to craft one's own relationship to this concept, and the methodologies she uses to produce rhythmically-driven music. But this course isn't only for drummers. She speaks directly to creators of all kinds, offering tools to conquer fear and lean into vulnerability, act with intention and purpose, and unlock one's authentic voice.



Speaking to what she hopes students will gain from this course, PQ declares, "You should gain a deeper understanding of yourself." The course starts with her artistic journey into drumming, but "benefits a variety of different creatives" as it strives to empower students to "dive deeper into their own identity," whether making music or building a brand.



"The Pocket Queen: Moving at Your Own Tempo" features over 40 videos across more than 70 lessons, including breakdowns and demos, activities, downloadable graphics and learning materials, and access to Soundfly's exclusive Discord community where students can ask questions and get feedback on their work.



The course is available today at: https://soundfly.com/courses/the-pocket-queen.



Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Avs11ezcgs



About Soundfly:



Soundfly offers creative courses for curious musicians looking to spark their creativity, expand their skills, and discover new sounds. Students can subscribe to Soundfly's library of in-depth courses taught by some of the most exciting musicians and artists working today, or take their music learning to the next level with Soundfly's custom 1-on-1 mentorship program.



Learn more: https://soundfly.com/.



