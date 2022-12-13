News: Children of Dolores F. Kurzeka Honor Her by Publishing Her Book ‘Our Walk with Grandma’ After Her Passing | CitizenWire

MURRIETA, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- The family of author Dolores F. Kurzeka is thrilled to announce the release of "Our Walk with Grandma" (ISBN: 978-1039145450, FriesenPress), her long-awaited children's picture book about the beauty of family and nature. Written 20 years ago, Kurzeka was unable to find an illustrator before her passing. Her children continued the search and found the perfect illustrator Nichole Monahan, and brought the book to market to make their mom's dream of publication come true.



"Our Walk with Grandma" is a charming book about two young children going on a scenic walk with their grandma. As they stroll along, she teaches her grandkids about the colorful flowers, sprawling trees, beautiful wildlife and picturesque scenery. They even hop into a wooden boat to float along a clear blue stream. As day leads to evening, the three head back home under beautiful sunset skies.



"My mom's story is just too precious to leave in a desk drawer. She thought grandmas and grandkids of all ages would appreciate her touching story about the special bond and wonderful times shared between them," said daughter Tracy Cook. "She would have loved the beautiful illustrations by Monahan that turned the book into a work of art."



Besides the heartwarming story, a couple other things make "Our Walk with Grandma" special. The stunning illustrations bring the natural world to life and immediately immerse readers into the beautiful pages providing them with a lot to see and discuss. The "Fun Facts" and amusing conversation-starters allow readers to enjoy more time together. Kids and adults alike will read the book again and again. It's destined to become a family favorite.



ABOUT THE AUTHOR:



Dolores F. Kurzeka was the dedicated mother of six, grandmother of twelve, and great-grandmother of seven. As a brilliant artist and world traveler she loved to explore the beauty of life and nature, and always looked for teachable moments to share with her family. Kurzeka passed away of Covid-19 in 2021 at the age of 92. She is greatly missed by her family and friends.



For more information, visit https://www.ourwalkwithgrandma.com/



BOOK SUMMARY:



Title: "Our Walk with Grandma"



Author: Dolores F. Kurzeka



Publisher: FriesenPress



ISBN: 978-1039145467 (hardcover)



ISBN: 978-1039145450 (paperback)



ISBN: 978-1039145474 (ebook)



Size: 8.5x8.5: 36 pages, 33 color



AVAILABLE FROM:



Available on Barnes & Noble, FriesenPress bookstore and Amazon.



Check pricing and availability:



* https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/our-walk-with-grandma-dolores-f-kurzeka/1142741712?ean=9781039145450



* https://books.friesenpress.com/store/title/119734000242582106/Dolores-F.-Kurzeka-Our-Walk-with-Grandma



* https://a.co/d/b0gt5jm



Learn more about the artist, Nichole Monahan, at: https://www.monahanstudio.com/



Learn More: https://www.ourwalkwithgrandma.com/

