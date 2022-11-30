News: Swift Homes Honored in IMN’s Single Family Rental Awards | CitizenWire

ATLANTA, Ga. /CitizenWire/ -- The Information Management Network (IMN) recently announced its Single Family Rental (SFR) Awards and named Swift Homes to the shortlist for Online Marketplace of the Year. The awards celebrate excellence in the single-family rental industry.



"We're honored to announce that we have been shortlisted," Zach Fertig, Swift Homes President and Co-founder, said.



Swift Homes is a marketplace that sources off-market, single-family homes for institutional single family rental funds directly from homeowners. The company has already seen exponential growth which is expected to continue into 2023.



The founding of Swift Homes was inspired by the realization that, when selling to flippers and traditional wholesalers, many who sell off-market get significantly less than the value of their homes. The company saw an opening to help meet the needs of those seeking to sell easily and efficiently, but at the best possible price.



Today, Swift Homes provides SFR buyers with high-quality and high-yield deals while minimizing the use of the SFR fund's in-house resources. Swift Homes employees treat the company's buyers as partners and assist them by managing the transaction for them from start to finish. They also strive to improve the home selling experience for their sellers.



To speak to that effort, Swift Homes has 500+ 5-star reviews and an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. The positive experience for customers stems from the company's unique approach. "We believe the personalized concierge service we provide for both our buyers and sellers helps to set us apart from others in the industry," Fertig said.



Swift Homes currently focuses on the southeast and midwest regions, with 17 active markets - and anticipated growth into new markets. Swift helps homeowners sell their home in Atlanta, Dallas, Charlotte, Houston, and more. In 2023 and beyond, the company plans to add more products paired with increased functionality for its online presence. Fertig said, "In a constantly evolving industry, we will continue striving to find innovative ways to simplify and optimize the real estate transaction and launch new products for sellers, buyers, and renters alike."



The SFR Awards Ceremony will be held in Scottsdale, Arizona, on December 4, 2022. IMN will announce the winner for Online Marketplace of the Year and all of its other categories at the event.



About Swift Homes:



Swift Homes' mission is to help homeowners achieve the best outcome when selling their home. Listing a home on the market comes with huge fees and uncertainty. Local investors reduce that uncertainty, however, capitalize on homeowners in distress by purchasing their homes for very little and reselling them at massive profits.



Swift looks to put those profits back in the hands of homeowners by connecting them with a network of institutional single-family rental funds that provide competitive cash offers, complete all the repairs, and close quickly. Together the Swift Homes team has over 20 years of experience buying homes across the United States and has successfully closed on over 5,000 homes. Learn more: https://www.selltoswift.com/.



