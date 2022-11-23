News: World of Illumination Opens Today in Salt Lake City with an All-New Holiday Light Show | CitizenWire

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah /CitizenWire/ -- World of Illumination, the producer of the world's largest drive-through animated light show, is coming to Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City this holiday season. With this addition, the company adds its sixth location to its lineup of shows in the United States.



Visitors to the Utah show will experience Arctic Adventure, an out-of-this-world holiday extravaganza that features millions of sparkling lights perfectly synchronized to festive music, hundreds of animated displays and appearances by beloved holiday characters. Guests will meet 32-foot tall Sunny the Snowman and all of his tundra-bound friends on a journey to the North Pole, where holiday magic is on full display.



"World of Illumination is so excited to be opening in Salt Lake City," said CEO Yakir Urman. "As we expand into yet another new area, we continue to be committed to an epic Christmas experience for our guests. Our goal is to deliver an unforgettable holiday memory!"



The show runs from November 23, 2022 to January 1, 2023 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. nightly. Visitors enjoy the dancing LED lights-customizable to up to 16 million shades of color-and the towering-high structures, fanciful tunnels and other surprises all from the comfort of their cars during the one-mile ride.



Pricing starts at $39.99 per vehicle, so guests can bring as many people as they like through the experience at one low rate. All reservations must be made in advance online at https://www.worldofillumination.com/tickets/arctic-adventure-ut.



For more information about Arctic Adventure and each of the company's holiday light shows, visit https://www.worldofillumination.com/.



About World of Illumination:



Based in Phoenix, Arizona, World of Illumination is the producer of the world's largest drive-through animated light show, featuring millions of state-of-the-art lights and displays set to music. The industry leader in executing holiday light shows, World of Illumination has partnered with major stadiums and iconic parks to bring shows to such states as Arizona, Georgia, Missouri and Utah. Connect at @worldofillumination.



