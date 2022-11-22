News: Maxwell CPA Review provides online CPA courses to prepare students for the U.S. CPA exams | CitizenWire

ORLANDO, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- A new exam-prep company is helping students to pass the U.S. CPA exams in droves. Maxwell CPA Review was founded by Kyle Ashcraft, CPA and provides online CPA courses to prepare students for the U.S. CPA exams. Kyle passed all four CPA exams with a 90 and above, in only six months. Now he works to equip students with the same tools that prepared him for his exams.



Maxwell CPA Review offers a Comprehensive CPA Exam Review Course which includes:



* 30+ Hours of Laser-Focused Video Lectures



* 1,300 MCQ Practice Questions



* 240+ Pages of Study Outlines



"This course serves as an effective supplemental course for any student preparing for the exams. Students greatly benefit from the real-world examples given throughout the course," says Ashcraft.



For example, in the Audit Exam video lecture on fixed assets, Kyle shows a real example of a fixed asset roll forward schedule.



Course Options



If a student would rather purchase the individual exam courses instead of the Comprehensive CPA Exam Review Course, the following exams can be purchased separately:



* FAR Exam Comprehensive Review Course



* REG Exam Comprehensive Review Course



* Audit Exam Comprehensive Review Course



* BEC Exam Comprehensive Review Course



Each course teaches students all the necessary topics to pass the CPA exams. Additionally, Maxwell CPA Review offers a free mini-course on ratio analysis which provides useful content for all four exams. With only one hour of studying per day with this course, a student can effectively prepare for their CPA exams.



Black Friday Discount



For Black Friday, students can purchase the Comprehensive CPA Exam Review Course (all 4 exams) for only $399. This is a 30% discount off the normal price of $599. This discount will start on Black Friday (November 25) and run through Cyber Monday (November 28, 2022).



Years Of Teaching Experience



Kyle Ashcraft, CPA has prepared over 100 CPA students for their exams and has provided over 1,000 CPA tutoring hours. In 2019, Kyle decided to try passing all four CPA exams within six months on his first try while working full-time. After two months, he took FAR, for a score of 95. Then after four weeks, onto BEC, for a score of 98. Then after two months, REG with a score of 91. Finally, after one more month, AUD, with a score of 90.



Kyle embraces his experience in public accounting at a top-20 firm to help break down accounting concepts to students. Kyle is based out of Florida (Eastern Time) and has his CPA License in Vermont.



For more information, please email support[at]@maxwellcpareview.com, or visit the company's website.



Official Website: https://www.maxwellcpareview.com/

