News: GBWhatsApp Data Leak: How to Transfer Data from GBWhatsApp to WhatsApp with iCareFone Transfer | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- It is exciting that Tenorshare has launched a big deal to celebrate 2022 Black Friday for its iCareFone Transfer. There are three types of special discounts for users to get amazing offers during Tenorshare Black Friday Sales 2022, 100% win gift, Up to 70% off, and Buy one get one free. Tenorshare is aimed to be providing its services to solve smartphone problems easier and quicker. Recently, the GBWhatsApp data leak has become a nightmare for GBWhatsApp users.



BWhatsApp is one of the best applications for users and is widely used due to its multiple functions like availability of different languages, privacy, sharing of large files e.t.c. However, it's horrible for GBWhatsApp users to hear about the news that their data is going to be leaked. In this digital world, the risk of data leaks is something heart-wrenching for any individual. Even more tragic for GBWhatsApp users is that a troublesome problem "how to transfer data from GBWhatsApp to WhatsApp immediately" appears.



"If it is risks to keep data on GBWhatsApp, Tenorshare iCareFone Transfer must be a lifesaver to switch data from GBWhatsApp to WhatsApp," said the spokesman from Tenorshare. "Tenorshare is providing this software more affordable than ever before to prevent your privacy data from being at stake."



How to transfer Data from GBWhatsApp to WhatsApp with iCareFone Transfer?



GBWhatsApp data leak is the latest trending topic worldwide and each user is worried about their private data. Whether your data is accessed by anyone or not, it is urgent to switch data from GB WhatsApp to WhatsApp.



With Tenorshare iCareFone Transfer, you would easily secure your data again with simple steps:



* Please install the iCareFone Transfer on your system first.



* After connecting your device, select "GBWhatsApp"> choose "Back Up" > tap "Back Up Now" button,



* Follow the instructions shown on the screen and hit "Continue" to start the process.



* When the backup is finished click firstly on "Restore backup" and then "Restore the backup to WhatsApp."



* Then select the type of data you want to restore and then your GBWhatsApp data would be transferred safely.



Hence, if you encounter similar problems with GBWhatsApp Data Leak, give try Tenorshare iCareFone Transfer to transfer data from GBWhatsApp to WhatsApp.



And don't miss out on 2022 Tenorshare Black Friday Promotion to obtain amazing discounts from November 17, 2022, to December 9，2022: https://www.tenorshare.com/sales-promotion.html



About Tenorshare



Tenorshare has laid its foundation for more than one and half decades on providing better and more reliable service and gained the trust of 63 plus Million users for its quality services. Follow the link below to know more detailed information about GBWhatsApp data leak.



