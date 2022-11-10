News: Corrupted or Damaged Videos and Photos Repair is Now Available in 4DDiG Mac 5.0 | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- The Tenorshare 4DDiG Mac Data Recovery tool has launched a new Mac 5.0 version to repair videos and photos and restore them to their original condition. It can recover corrupted, damaged, or deleted files from Mac-based devices such as internal and external drives, SD cards, USBs, and digital cameras. Regardless of the file format, the latest Mac 5.0 version can also repair documents and audio files.



What's New in 4DDiG Mac 5.0?



People have certain feelings of attachment to photos and videos. But anything from a virus attack to a crashed system, failed file transfer, hardware failure, or power interruption can damage or corrupt them.



But it's easy to repair your photos or videos regardless of their condition with the new Mac 5.0 version of the 4DDiG tool in just three simple clicks.



1 - Repair Corrupted Photo Files



The 4DDiG Mac 5.0 can repair all types of corrupted, damaged, pixelated, blurry, or overexposed photos. You can repair up to 3000 pictures of various formats at once. This tool guarantees 100% secure and fast repair.



2 - Repair Corrupted MP4 & MOV Videos



The new 4DDiG Mac 5.0 version supports rapid repair of popular video formats, including MP4 and MOV. It can repair fuzzy, distorted, and grainy videos. In addition, it supports batch repair of various formats in one go from all Mac-based storage media.



3 - How to Repair Corrupted/Damaged Videos & Photos in 3 steps



It's very simple to use the 4DDiG Mac 5.0 version to repair corrupted or damaged videos and photos. Just download and install the tool and open its interface.



Choose Video or Photo Repair from the tool. Next, Add photos or videos for repair, and lastly, Export repaired videos or pictures to a safe place.



About 4DDiG Mac Data Recovery



4DDiG Mac Data Recovery software offers boisterous repair and recovery of your corrupted, broken, pixelated, blurry photos. In addition, it also comes equipped with video repairing features to restore unplayable, damaged, stuck or slow videos. This tool can repair and restore videos and photos of all types in just three clicks. You can try this new Mac 5.0 version from official 4DDiG website at a 40% off "Halloween on Sale." Grab this opportunity before it runs out!



