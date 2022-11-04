News: EPIC Continues Strategic Expansion of Life and Executive Benefits Platform – Acquires Larry Gordon Agency | CitizenWire

CHICAGO, Ill. /CitizenWire/ -- EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants ("EPIC") announced today that it has acquired Larry Gordon Agency ("LGA"). The acquisition continues the strategic expansion of EPIC's geographic footprint in the Midwest across its life insurance, executive benefits, and financial advisory distribution businesses under the Vanbridge Life and Executive Benefits umbrella.



Established in 1965, the Larry Gordon Agency was one of the first independent brokerage agencies in the country and pioneered the concept of providing brokers a diversified mix of life insurance options with access to multiple carriers. Today, LGA services its customers with industry-leading life insurance and annuity products, and an experienced management team with extensive knowledge in impaired risk evaluation, business insurance solutions, estate planning techniques and financial planning tools.



LGA will continue to serve clients from its offices in Chicago and Rockford, Illinois. In addition, the current leadership team will remain in place including principals Mike Smrt and Larry Grapenthin, with Tom Braigel serving as a consultant.



"Joining Vanbridge and EPIC creates opportunities for Larry and me to provide a broader array of solutions and resources to our clients and provides our staff with new avenues for growth and development," said Mike Smrt, advisor and long-time partner at LGA. "Our agency has succeeded for more than 57 years because of our commitment to identifying the best products for clients' needs, and a shared sense of tenacity and commitment to results. We are excited what we can continue to achieve in partnership with Vanbridge and EPIC as we join their platform."



"I have been fortunate to know Tom, Larry and Mike for many years and have admired their approach to their business. The addition of the LGA team will enable our Life and Executive Benefits practice to become more efficient, grow organically at a higher rate, and improve on the best-in-class service delivered to our clients," said Tom Bellig, EPIC Life and Executive Benefits and Managing Principal of Vanbridge.



"We are thrilled to continue our expansion in the Midwest with the addition of LGA, whose vision and values align strongly with ours. We are proud that LGA has chosen to partner with us and honored to welcome Mike, Larry and the entire LGA team to the EPIC and Vanbridge family," concluded Mitchell K. Smith, EPIC Life and Executive Benefits and Managing Principal of Vanbridge.



About EPIC Brokers & Consultants:



EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants has more than 2,800 team members operating from more than 80 offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs, and Private Client solutions to EPIC clients. Visit: https://www.epicbrokers.com/.



About Vanbridge Life and Executive Benefits:



Vanbridge's Life and Executive Benefits division provides coordinated advice about insurance planning, executive benefits, estate, tax, distributions, business succession, and other related financial matters. Our clients rely on our team to identify relevant areas of risk, ask clarifying and exploratory questions to identify goals, generate custom solutions and manage the implementation in conjunction with their legal and tax advisors, when applicable.



Vanbridge's infrastructure, tools, services, and strategies cater to RIAs, Family Offices, CPA firms and financial service professionals and institutions. We have assembled a distinguished interdisciplinary team that combines the best in life and annuity, capital markets, tax, and legal expertise. A true independent firm with offices and leadership across the country, Vanbridge provides objective access to the world's leading carriers across life insurance, annuities, disability income, long-term care, and linked benefits. Visit: https://www.vanbridge.com/.



About Larry Gordon Agency:



Established in 1965, the Larry Gordon Agency was one of the first independent brokerage agencies in the country to pioneer the concept of providing brokers a diversified mix of life insurance options with access to multiple carriers. LGA has been synonymous with performance and expertise specializing in multiple carrier management, aggressive impaired risk underwriting and an extensive annuity portfolio. Visit: https://www.lganet.com/



