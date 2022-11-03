News: ViewTech Borescopes Featuring New Video Borescope at FABTECH 2022 | CitizenWire

ViewTech's VJ-3 and VJ-4 Video Borescopes Will be Showcased at Manufacturing Industry Trade Shows

TRAVERSE City, Mich. /CitizenWire/ -- North America's largest metal forming, fabricating, welding, and finishing event will be taking place November 8-10 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia. FABTECH 2022 will feature more than 1,000 exhibitors as attendees are provided an opportunity to discover the latest products and developments available. This year exhibitor ViewTech Borescopes, the leader in borescope inspection equipment, will debut the all-new VJ-4 video borescope.



Since they began exhibiting at FABTECH in 2014, ViewTech's line of articulating video borescopes have assisted thousands of clients and the applications they serve. This year at FABTECH, ViewTech Borescopes will be in the welding pavilion at booth C13260. With the integrity of welds requiring verification, ViewTech's Dual Camera borescopes provide technicians visual access through both a forward-facing and 90-degree angle camera. With the simple press of a button to switch between the two cameras, inspecting residual deposits or the quality and color of a weld bead is a simple process.



In addition to the Dual Camera borescope, both VJ-3 and VJ-4 borescope models are available in diameters of 2.2mm, 2.8mm, 3.9mm, or 6.0mm and lengths reaching 8 meters. Featuring 180 or 360-degree articulation, inspection technicians and engineers can capture full-color images and videos inside areas that are otherwise visually inaccessible. Zack Wessels, Senior Sales Consultant, will be available during FABTECH exhibit hall hours to arrange a no-cost demo video borescope to be shipped to those who prefer to trial a VJ-3 or VJ-4 at their own facility, with their own inspections.



VJ-3 & VJ-4 Video Borescope:



The VJ-3 and VJ-4 mechanical articulating video borescopes are nondestructive visual testing instruments used for the remote visual inspection of machinery, equipment, and components. The VJ-3 and VJ-4 facilitate the visual recording and photo documentation of an inspection and components in areas that are otherwise inaccessible or require great effort and expense to access directly. The VJ-3 and VJ-4 video borescopes consist of two modules integrated into one system: an insertion tube with distally mounted camera/LEDs, and the base unit with control panel, LCD monitor, power source and all necessary circuitry.



About ViewTech Borescopes:



ViewTech Borescopes, founded as RF System Lab in 2008, is North America's #1 seller of video borescopes. Their first product, the VJ borescope, set a new standard for portability, ergonomics and ease-of-use, with its industry-first mechanical, joystick-controlled articulation.



Learn more: https://www.viewtech.com



