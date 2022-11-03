News: Shining a light on School Nutrition and the Lunchtime Heroes that make it happen | CitizenWire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Todd Linsky Consulting (TLC) announced today: TLC-Todd-versations, in collaboration with the Chef Ann Foundation, brings you stories from across our great country on positive changes to the school nutrition landscape, "Todd-versations Lunchtime Heroes."



"Do you know that poor diet and food insecurity are stressors for many children?" asks Todd Linsky, principal at TLC, and host of TLC-Todd-versations. "Poor nutrition contributes to behavioral problems, impaired school performance, and multiple health issues. Enter Ann Cooper, founder of the Chef Ann Foundation."



Chef Ann knows from experience that higher-quality diets and scratch-cooked school meals promote learning. Well-nourished children have better school attendance rates, exhibit fewer behavioral problems, and are more engaged in the classroom. Healthy eating prepares children for long-term success by contributing to brain development, increased energy, and focus.



Who are Todd-versations' Lunchtime Heroes? They are the often-invisible school food service teams across our country that work to make district budgets stretch, meals appealing, and fill the gap many families face when it comes to feeding their children.



Starting November 8, 2022, in addition to our regular programming, TLC Todd-versations is releasing monthly Todd-versations' Lunchtime Heroes. See: https://linktr.ee/toddversations.



Linsky adds, "We have planned episodes with incredibly creative and dedicated people that are improving lives through amazing school nutrition programs, thanks in part to the Chef Ann Foundation."



Todd-versations' Lunchtime Heroes reminds us of what it will take to win today and for the future of children across this country. Families, food service teams, children, and communities are impacted by the Chef Ann Foundation's program to bring scratch cooking to schools. Ann Cooper, its founder, is an internationally recognized author (Bitter Harvest and Lunch Lessons: Changing the Way We Feed Our Children), chef (CIA graduate), educator, public speaker, and advocate of healthy food for all children.



She stated the importance of Todd-versations' Lunchtime Heroes this way, "Day in and day out, nobody really pays attention. So, to be able to promote school food service teams, for them to feel good about what they do, for them to tell their stories of the kids they're feeding, and the families' lives they are changing is really important."



Linsky adds to Ann's sentiments by saying, "We hope to bring attention to ways school food service programs are winning the day, inspiring you to get involved. It takes more than any one individual to make these changes. Parents. Teachers. Administrators. Politicians. Local, State, and Federal programs. We can't engage students' minds if we haven't satisfied their guts."



Todd-versations was created in 2021 with the purpose of elevating conversations designed to uplift brands, ideas, and the people behind them. Having released over 120 shows with a global audience of over 50 countries, Todd-versations has quickly found its voice, sharing positivity and inspirational conversations.



Founded in 2009 by Ann Cooper, the Chef Ann Foundation is dedicated to promoting whole-ingredient, scratch-cooking in schools. Scratch-cooking enables schools to serve the healthiest, tastiest meals so that kids are well-nourished and ready to learn. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Chef Ann Foundation works with both public and private schools in all 50 states.



Thanks to our contributing partners for their support and promotional consideration for Todd-versations' Lunchtime Heroes. Calavo Growers, "A Family of Fresh"; Volcano Produce, "Erupting with Freshness"; Moxxy Marketing, "We Build Brands"; Superior Fresh Farm, "Salmon as it Should Be."



Learn more about how to join the Todd-versations at: https://linktr.ee/toddversations.

Learn More: https://tlc.organic/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2022 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.