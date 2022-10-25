News: Twelve Neurotechnology Startups to Present at 2022 Neurotech Leaders Forum in San Francisco | CitizenWire

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Neurotech Reports, the publisher of the Neurotech Business Report newsletter, announced that 12 promising neurotechnology startups and early-stage firms will present at the 2022 Neurotech Leaders Forum in San Francisco, November 7-8. The 22nd annual event - the most established in the industry - will also feature presentations and panel discussions on important issues confronting the neurotechnology industry.



Mudit Jain, Ph.D., general partner at VC firm Treo Ventures, will keynote the conference. Dr. Jain has more than two decades of medical device industry experience across company formation, R&D, business development, and venture capital, with a global perspective on healthcare based on his experiences in the U.S., Ireland, and India. He is the co-founder of NuXcel, a medical device accelerator, and also serves as chairman of the board of ShiraTronics Inc., a NuXcel spinoff. He received his Ph.D. in Biomedical Engineering from Duke University, and his M.B.A. from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.



"The neurotechnology industry has emerged as one of the most promising areas of healthcare technology, and Neurotech Reports has been following the space longer than any other organization," said James Cavuoto, editor and publisher at Neurotech Reports. "This year's conference-our 22nd annual-will offer unique insights for management and investment professionals involved with the industry."



The agenda for this year's event includes panel discussions on a number of topics, including sessions devoted to reimbursement, securing funding, the new competitive landscape in neuromodulation, deep-brain stimulation, and neurorehabilitation. New this year is a session devoted to privacy, security, and ethics in neurotechnology.



Among the companies presenting this year are gBrain, a Korean manufacturer of graphene-based brain engineering systems, Motif Neurotech, a Texas developer of compact implanted brain stimulation devices for treating depression, and REVAI, a Canadian manufacturer of AI-powered vagus nerve stimulation systems for learning and wellness applications. Other presenting companies are Neural Dynamics Technologies, NeuroSigma, Roga Life, NXTStim, PathMaker Neurosystems, NeuronOff, WISE Srl, Sana Health, and Zeto Inc.



The Platinum Sponsor at this year's event is Cirtec Medical. Micro Systems Technology is the Gold Sponsor. Valtronic and MCRA are Silver Sponsors, and the Cleveland FES Center is Bronze Sponsor.



For more information on attending or sponsoring, contact Neurotech Reports at 415 546 1259 or visit this link: https://neurotechreports.com/pages/leadersforum.html.



Learn More: https://www.neurotechreports.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2022 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.