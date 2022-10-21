News: When direct Sunlight is absorbed in water, for an Ayurveda healing prescribed time, it changes the molecular structure to convert dead water to living water | CitizenWire

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Introducing "Solis" Sun Charged Water... The only one of its kind, Sun Charged Water prepared and packaged, according to the centuries old Ayurvedic Health Methods!



It has been believed, when sunlight falls upon water, it changes its molecular structure to convert it from DEAD WATER to LIVING WATER. At the point when we expend this sun-charged water, a similar life power is moved into our body and is utilized to heal our tissues & cells.



Unfortunately, the water we drink today, even filtered water, remains stored in plastic bottles and tanks and in rustic pipes and as result, this water loses all its life!



Sun Light and The Sun Heat Oxidizes the water and infuses the water with all the natural benefits of the Sun and the Earth.



We invite you to do your own research about all the health, skin and life benefits of drinking Sun Charged Water every day.



To conveniently receive Sun Charged Water delivered at your home or office, please visit http://www.sunchargedwater.com/ or SolisWater.comA



Disclaimer: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.



