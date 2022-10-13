News: New ‘Ready Now’ Podcast Features Survivors, Experts | CitizenWire

First Episodes Oct. 18 - Oct. 20 Highlight National Estate Planning Awareness Week, Offering Free Online Resources, Q&A Support

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- The Peace of Mind Estate Organization, Inc., today introduced a new podcast that features thought-provoking conversations with survivors of a range of emergencies and end-of-life scenarios-from major hurricanes to Alzheimer's Disease.



"Ready Now," available at https://readynowpodcast.com/ explores the ways everyday consumers can take charge of becoming ready, now, for life's most difficult scenarios. The format of the show is a two-way discussion on a range of thematic topics about being prepared for emergencies and the end of life.



During National Estate Planning Awareness Week, the Oct. 18 and Oct. 20, 2022 podcast episodes will provide insights into better preparing for the end of life, from the perspective of making a new and better start for loved ones in the weeks and months following the funeral.



Other episodes will include support and resources for family caregivers, a day in the life of an Alzheimer's patient, cybersecurity for aging Americans, and conversation starters with aging relatives.



"Our vision for 'Ready Now' is inspiring our audience to get ready, now, by taking a different angle: life after the situation, and the hindsight that ensues," says inaugural podcast co-host Shep Harmon. "The first episodes feature timely conversations offering a healthy dose of hindsight, empathy, and practical solutions."



"Ready Now" can be found on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Amazon Music.



More information about The Peace of Mind Estate Organization, Inc., can be found on its website: https://www.peaceofmindestateorganization.com/.



About The Peace of Mind Estate Organization, Inc.:



The Peace of Mind Estate Organization, Inc., is a fee-only consultancy specializing in the preparation, coordination, and documentation of estates. Originally established in 2017, the company's mission is to ease the transition and improve outcomes for surviving family and close contacts following our clients' end of life. Those who utilize estate preparation services provide personal and practical documentation to be privately and securely passed on upon their passing to serve as an electronic time capsule promoting their legacy and preserving their privacy.



The Peace of Mind Estate Organization, Inc. offers estate preparation services, courses, and resources, which complement legal and financial services including estate planning and trusts. The company also sponsors free and low-cost consumer educational programs and resources, including a free emergency readiness quiz, a free consumer course, and partner resource referrals through The Personal Preparedness Council, launching November 1, 2022.



Learn More: https://www.peaceofmindestateorganization.com/

