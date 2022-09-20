News: Klingenstein Fields Advisors named to Barron’s Top 100 RIA Firms for 2022 | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- Klingenstein Fields Advisors (KF Advisors), an independent investment advisor with approximately $5.0 billion in assets under management (AUM) as of 12/31/21, has been named to Barron's Top 100 Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) Firms for 2022. This is Barron's seventh annual ranking of registered independent advisory firms and recognizes top advisory firms nationwide.



According to Barron's, the independent advisor industry has grown to encompass "more than 14,000 firms," meaning that firms ranking in the Top 100 represent less than 1% of all RIAs. Firms are asked to complete an extensive questionnaire in order to be considered, encompassing "both qualitative and quantitative criteria, including: the assets a firm manages and the revenue those assets generate; regulatory record; staffing levels and diversity; technology spending; and succession planning." Barron's then verifies the data and applies its proprietary ranking formula to the data.



"To be recognized for this honor for the second year in a row is a huge achievement," said Kenneth D. Pollinger, Chairman and Co-CEO of KF Advisors. "This is a team effort that is not possible without the valuable contribution of each and every person at KF Advisors."



"It is a true reflection of our commitment to serving our clients with comprehensive wealth management solutions and high-touch service to help them achieve their financial goals," added James Fields, President and Co-CEO of KF Advisors.



According to Barron's, the goal of the rankings is "to shine a spotlight on the nation's best financial advisors, with an eye toward raising standards in the industry." Ranking the firms is "meant as a starting point for clients looking for an advisor."



KF Advisors is an independent registered advisor based in New York City. For over 30 years, KF Advisors has been solely dedicated to helping individuals, families, and organizations achieve their legacy, philanthropic, and funding goals through customized wealth planning and investment management.



More information: http://www.klingenstein.com/.



