News: Matthew Weber and Jonathan Louie Appointed to KROST’s Principal in Development Program | CitizenWire

Matthew Weber and Jonathan Louie Appointed to KROST's Principal in Development ProgramLOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Los Angeles-based CPA firm, KROST CPAs & Consultants, appoints Matthew Weber, CPA, MAcc, and Jonathan Louie, CPA, MST, to join KROST's Principal in Development (PID) program.



In the PID program, Matthew and Jonathan will join leadership trainings to prepare for the partner path, as well as attend partner meetings to gain insight into the role. They will set individual goals that they will work on to achieve over the course of the next year or two. During this time, Matthew and Jonathan will refine their skills and develop their knowledge in their field of expertise.



Matthew has been with KROST since July 2015 and based in our Woodland Hills office. Matthew's areas of expertise include federal and multi-state tax compliance and consulting for individuals, corporations, and partnerships. He is the leader of the firm's financial services team and serves a variety of clients, including hedge funds, private equity, venture capitalists, money managers, and traders. He also produces articles on the financial services sector with topics that range from IRS updates to complex tax strategies.



"Matt is a natural leader. As the Chair of KROST's financial services industry niche, Matt focuses on management companies and their investment vehicles to address issues and opportunities specific to the industry. Because of his dedication to his field of work, Matt has contributed greatly to the growth of our firm," said Lou Guerrero, Principal.



Jonathan is the leader of KROST's real estate industry group and has been with the firm since 2014. He is based at our headquarters location in Pasadena, CA and is an expert in dealing with the complexities of 1031 exchanges and cost segregation and has written articles, spoken at real estate conferences, and given webinars on the subject matter. Jonathan specializes in providing federal and multi-state tax compliance and consulting services to high-net-worth real estate brokers, developers, property managers, attorneys, investors, syndicators, and their partnerships and corporations. He also has expertise in and services clients in the restaurant, medical, and entertainment industries. With over 15 years of experience in public accounting, Jon has made great strides in our firm and really put his expertise out there within the tax industry.



"Jon has always been actively involved within our firm and community. Not only is he a team player in the tax department, but he is also a core member of our Real Estate Industry Group. I'm proud to have Jon as an integral part of the team. I want to congratulate Jon on his outstanding contribution to his department and the firm," said Jason Melillo, CEO of KROST.



We are happy that they are taking part in the PID program and can't wait to see them grow even more. We are excited for their future achievements and would love to see what more they can bring to the firm.



About KROST



Established in 1939 in Pasadena, California, KROST, is a full-service Certified Public Accounting and Consulting firm serving clients across various industries. Their focus is on recognizing opportunities and creating value for clients by equipping them with the tools to make better business and financial decisions for the future. As trusted advisors, clients depend on KROST to provide timely information, innovative solutions, and result-driven teamwork to ensure success. Along with providing traditional services, such as Tax, Accounting, Assurance & Advisory, KROST also provides special services, including Client Accounting Services (CAS), Mergers & Acquisitions, Wealth Management, Tax Specialty Services, and KROST Business Intelligence (KBI). For more information about KROST, please visit our website.



Learn More: https://www.krostcpas.com/

