News: 156 New Plans for Industrial Manufacturing Investment – Top Locations for July 2022 | CitizenWire

Industrial SalesLeads announced today the July 2022 results for new planned capital project spending report for the Industrial Manufacturing industry. The Firm tracks North American planned industrial capital project activity; including facility expansions, new plant construction and significant equipment modernization projects. Research confirms 156 new projects with Texas leading the top locations for July.



The following are selected highlights on new Industrial Manufacturing industry construction news.



Industrial Manufacturing - By Project Type

Manufacturing/Production Facilities - 139 New Projects

Distribution and Industrial Warehouse - 71 New Projects



Industrial Manufacturing - By Project Scope/Activity

New Construction - 51 New Projects

Expansion - 58 New Projects

Renovations/Equipment Upgrades - 59 New Projects

Plant Closings - 11 New Projects



Industrial Manufacturing - By Project Location - Top 10 States

Texas - 13

North Carolina - 11

Florida - 9

Georgia - 9

Indiana - 9

New York - 8

Ohio - 8

California - 6

Illinois - 5

Michigan - 5



Largest Planned Project



During the month of July, our research team identified 18 new Industrial Manufacturing facility construction projects with an estimated value of $100 million or more.



The largest project is owned by Samsung Electronics America, Inc., who is planning to invest $192 billion for the construction of 11 semiconductor manufacturing facilities in the AUSTIN, TX and TAYLOR, TX area. The project is in the early design phase.



Top 10 Tracked Industrial Manufacturing Projects



NORTH CAROLINA:

Semiconductor company is planning to invest $5 billion for the construction of a manufacturing facility in CHATHAM COUNTY, NC. They are currently seeking approval for the project.



KANSAS:

Electronics mfr. is planning to invest $4 billion for the construction of an EV battery manufacturing facility in DE SOTO, KS. They are currently seeking approval for the project.



ONTARIO:

Battery mfr. is planning to invest $1.5 billion for the construction of a manufacturing facility in KINGSTON, ON. Construction is expected to start in 2023, with completion slated for late 2025.



NEW YORK:

Pharmaceutical company is planning to invest $470 million for a 260,000 sf expansion, renovation, and equipment upgrades at their processing and laboratory facility in PEARL RIVER, NY. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Completion is slated for early 2026.



GEORGIA:

Specialty copper foil mfr. is planning to invest $430 million for the construction of a manufacturing and office facility in AUGUSTA, GA. Construction will occur in three phases starting in early Fall 2022. Completion is slated for late 2024.



TEXAS:

Steel company is planning to invest $265 million for the construction of a manufacturing facility in SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX. They are currently seeking approval for the project.



MINNESOTA:

Steel company is planning to invest $150 million for the expansion of their manufacturing facilities in KEETAC, MN or MINNTAC, MN. They are currently seeking approval for the project.



MISSISSIPPI:

Steel tube mfr. is planning to invest $110 million for the construction of a manufacturing, warehouse, and office facility at 1923 Airport Road in COLUMBUS, MS. Construction is expected to start in Fall 2022, with completion for Summer 2023.



TEXAS:

Specialty roofing mfr. is planning to invest $100 million for the construction of a 450,000 sf manufacturing, warehouse, research, and office facility in GEORGETOWN, TX. They are currently seeking approval for the project.



SOUTH CAROLINA:

Medical equipment mfr. is planning to invest $90 million for the construction of a 270,000 sf manufacturing facility in NORTH CHARLESTON, SC. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Completion is slated for 2024.



