News: National Mortgage Professional names Dave Savage to list of Most Connected Mortgage Professionals | CitizenWire

Sales Boomerang and Mortgage Coach executive recognized for wide-reaching influence in the mortgage industry

OWINGS MILLS, Md. /CitizenWire/ -- Sales Boomerang, the mortgage industry's top-rated automated borrower intelligence and retention system, and Mortgage Coach, a platform empowering mortgage lenders to educate borrowers with interactive home loan presentations, today announced that Chief Innovation Officer Dave Savage was named to National Mortgage Professional's (NMP) 2022 list of Most Connected Mortgage Professionals. The annual award program highlights mortgage leaders that are shaping the industry using their expansive online presence.



Savage was recognized by NMP at the Gold Level for his extensive industry influence that inspires lenders to use home financing as an opportunity to help borrowers build wealth through sustainable homeownership. A renowned mortgage expert, Savage is frequently invited to speak at sales rallies and industry conferences. He advocates using mortgage advice as a competitive advantage to his large social media presence, which includes an 18,000-subscriber YouTube channel regarded as "Netflix for LOs," a private Facebook group with more than 15,000 loan officer members, 30,000 LinkedIn connections, 3,500 Instagram followers and 4,000 Twitter followers.



"Dave has influenced the business philosophies of tens of thousands of loan officers and mortgage executives as a passionate advocate for connecting borrowers with mortgage strategies that help them achieve their financial and homeownership dreams," said Rich Harris, CEO of Sales Boomerang and Mortgage Coach. "His servant leadership, strong work ethic and commitment to helping LOs perform better is helping the industry build a better mortgage experience for all."



Savage's profile and the complete list of 2022 Most Connected Mortgage Professionals can be viewed in the July issue of National Mortgage Professional Magazine.



About Sales Boomerang and Mortgage Coach:



Sales Boomerang and Mortgage Coach are trusted by more than 300 lenders, including brokers, independent mortgage companies, credit unions and banks to connect borrowers with the right loan at the right time.



Sales Boomerang transformed the relationship between mortgage lenders and borrowers with the introduction of the first automated borrower intelligence system in 2017. The company's intelligent alerts notify lenders as soon as a past customer or prospect is ready and credit-qualified for a loan. As the mortgage industry's #1 borrower retention tool, Sales Boomerang helps lenders build lasting borrower relationships that maximize lifetime customer value. To learn more, visit https://www.salesboomerang.com.



Mortgage Coach is an award-winning platform that empowers mortgage lenders to educate borrowers with interactive presentations that model home loan performance over time. The company's side-by-side loan comparisons allow borrowers to make faster, more informed mortgage decisions while enabling lenders to consistently deliver an on-brand, consultative home financing experience that increases borrower pull-through, repeat business and referrals. To learn more, visit https://www.mortgagecoach.com.



Learn More: https://mortgagecoach.com/

