News: Millionaire Mastermind Academy Now Accepting Applications for Fall Real Estate Accelerator Program for Minority Women | CitizenWire

Nonprofit continues partnership with American Landmark Apartments to expand diverse career opportunities in the real estate sector

TAMPA, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- Further expanding access to careers in the real estate industry, the Millionaire Mastermind Real Estate Accelerator Program is now accepting applications for its upcoming fall 2022 program, Thinkzilla Consulting Group announced today. Welcoming up to 50 diverse women applicants, the 12-week hybrid program consists of virtual classes plus two in-person days of intensives at the Tampa multifamily owner-operator American Landmark Apartments, one of the top apartment owners in the country and lead sponsor of the program. Additional sponsors include M&T Bank, Truist Bank, Country Financial and Prospect Real Estate Group.



Only 4 percent of real estate companies are owned by women or minorities, and women represent just over one-third of the commercial real estate industry, according to the Commercial Real Estate Women (CREW) Network, highlighting the need for customized accelerator programs in real estate.



The 12-week course, which begins on September 19th, will cover a wide range of topics applicable to the field of residential and commercial real estate, from developing a professional mindset to Fair Housing Laws to marketing to property management and leasing. Upon completion of the course, students may be eligible for an apprenticeship at American Landmark, or to receive a scholarships to cover the cost of completing a Florida real estate licensing class.



Eligible applicants must be a minority female over the age of 18; based in or near the Tampa, Florida market or willing to travel for the two days of in-person classes in Tampa on September 26 and October 24; looking to pursue a successful career in either residential or commercial real estate; and willing and able to commit 3 to 5 hours per week.



Complete the application by the deadline of August 15, 2022: https://form.jotform.com/221715504251143.



The fall 2021 program graduated a dozen women who received college-level business training, access to real estate licensing, training in property management and Fair Housing laws, access to mentors and business networks, and more,



"As the housing market continues to explode from coast to coast, there is incredible opportunity for more diverse voices, entrepreneurs and interests in the real estate industry, and we are incredibly proud to contribute to this growth," said program founder Dr. Velma Trayham. "Our graduates are changing this industry from the inside out, one transaction at a time."



"American Landmark is honored to continue our partnership with the Millionaire Mastermind Academy to open doors for more minority women in the real estate industry, and promote the values of diversity, leadership and entrepreneurialism that our company is founded on," said Joe Lubeck, CEO of American Landmark.



The Millionaire Mastermind Real Estate Accelerator Program is accepting public and private partnership to push diversity and minority business development forward. Scholarships are also available at: https://millionairemastermindacademy.org/programs/real-estate-accelerator-program/.



The program is an arm of the Millionaire Mastermind Academy, which helps women business owners strengthen their businesses and impact on the economy while addressing barriers to economic mobility for those who have been systemically and historically underserved. The academy has helped more than 8,000 women nationwide gain the education and training they need to succeed in business.



About Millionaire Mastermind Academy:



The Millionaire Mastermind Academy is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit whose mission is to educate and support the growth of women-owned business enterprises, thereby strengthening the economic impact in their community. We have mentored more than 8,000 women through our programs. For more information visit https://millionairemastermindacademy.org/.



About American Landmark:



American Landmark Apartments is one of the fastest-growing multifamily owner-operators in the United States and ranks No. 33 on the National Multifamily Housing Council list of the top apartment owners in the country with approximately 34,000 apartment units in its portfolio. Based in Tampa, Florida, American Landmark specializes in the acquisition and management of value-added multifamily properties located in high-growth markets throughout the Sunbelt, including Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. American Landmark is committed to delivering great service and outstanding living environments to residents and delivering consistent, attractive risk-adjusted returns to investors and partners. For more information, please visit https://www.alapts.com/.



Learn More: https://thinkzillaconsulting.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2022 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.