News: Screenshot Translator Allows You to One-Click Translate Image On Screen: PDNob Image Translator | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- Users found the latest version of PDNob Image Translator extremely useful, especially with its ability to translate image on screen. It is expected that more people who use their computers for work, research, and other activities will welcome the screen translator. It effectively negates frustration when users are faced with foreign languages images that need to be translated.



The continuous pledge to keep upgrading the product is reflected in the very words of the product director: "We're excited to unveil PDNob Image Translator 1.0.1, which help you translate image on screen more easily. Whether you need to use it for your work, study, or life, our ultimate goal is to bring you a better user experience," said Rachel Jones. "We'll keep on developing this useful tool until it satisfies most of our users' needs."



See What PDNob Image Translator 1.0.1 covers:



PDNob Image Translator 1.0.1 has added new and exciting features to the current version of the screen translator. These new features will further enhance real-time screen translation that allows users to translate image on screen, saving time and stress by boycotting and eliminating the need to type words out first. This screen translator PC can easily extract font from image and PDF by using screenshots and the optical character recognition (OCR) technique. Users can peruse the company's website to learn how to use the PDNob image translator effectively.



Here is a rundown of the features of PDNob Image Translator:



1 - Supports recognition of up to 8 languages, and can translate over 100 languages.



2 - The screenshot translator uses Screenshot & OCR technique to extract text from image and PDF.



3 - Support copying and editing the captured or translated text.



4 - Allows users to customize hotkeys making the capture-OCR process more convenient.



5 - UI optimization: Users will find this version easy to use and enjoyable, as the engineers have improved the user interface.



6 - Path optimization: The software Algorithm has been improved to reduce unnecessary motions.



Price and availability:



The PDNob 1.0.1 is readily available and offers a free trial period to users. It works with any personal computer with macOS or Windows OS.



Learn more at: https://www.pdnob.com/products/pdnob-image-translator.html



About PDNob:



PDNob is a team of 100 professional engineers who use their leading expertise to create unique solutions to improve work performance. It takes pride in producing high-quality products that help users increase productivity, such as PDNob Image Translator, PDNob Mind Map and PDNob Shortcuts. Their products and services have over 25 million users and 60 million downloads worldwide.



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pdnobofficial/



YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh-2UkwRqv505_-w-ZY225A



Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/PDNob



Learn More: https://www.pdnob.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2022 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.