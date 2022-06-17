News: iTop Data Recovery: Total Restore and Backup Protection Against Data Loss | CitizenWire

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- As a rising star in software development, iTop makes intuitive, smart, stable, & secure software. It recently launched a brand new iTop Data Recovery - an all-around protection solution for photos, videos, and documents against any file loss situations. It adds more powerful features in the latest release, for example, bringing a more comprehensive recovery performance than competitors and a dependable automatic data backup tool.



"We all know how frustrating and anxious it can be if we accidentally delete an important file. The new updates greatly enhance its capability to recover all files, even from formatted partitions, hard drives, damaged or crashed hard disks, etc. And, more file types and devices are supported," said Andy Yang, the Chief Product Officer of iTop Data Recovery,



"Compared with the previous version, iTop Data Recovery now is more than a data recovery software. In other words, users can not only restore their lost files faster and more efficiently when data loss has happened, but also can back up important files in advance regardless of any data loss situations. It increases data security to a new level."



Fast Recover Data with One Click:



iTop Data Recovery offers a clean, intuitive interface and a modern design that makes getting started a breeze. The scan can be started with one click, and users will be able to see all the files that can be recovered. iTop Data Recovery delivers industry-leading data recovery algorithms which allow users to recover their data in a matter of minutes and with ease.



Works with Virtually All Types of Files:



Additionally, it supports over 1,000 file types, including the most common formats for documents, photos, videos, audio, compressed archives, etc. And almost any device and storage media, for instance, PC, Hard Drive, USB flash drives, digital Camera, SSD, TF cards, and other storage devices, can be recovered with this fast recovery software easily. iTop Data Recovery also allows users to retrieve deleted data from the Recycle Bin (after it's been emptied).



The iTop data recovery software is ready to bring back all their accidentally deleted photos which maintain precious memories. It supports popular camera brands, like Nikon, Canon, Sony, Kodak, GoPro, Olympus, Samsung, Pentax, Fuji, Olympus, Epson, Panasonic, Insta360, Red Weapon DSMC2 Brain, Rylo 360, etc.



Provides a Reliable and Intelligent Backup Tool:



iTop Data Recovery makes it easier to recover files on a formatted hard drive and lost partition. Recovery of all files stored on the formatted hard drive is possible if users start the process as early as possible with the right software. Moreover, having a data backup for the important files or data can help in these situations, which comes in handy and can help them recover their files completely. Fortunately, auto data backup is one of iTop Data Recovery's new features. The backup can be done automatically as they schedule.



Socially-conscious:



iTop promises to support non-profit organizations free of charge in case of data rescue. If a non-profit organization needs data recovery, feel free to contact them.



Product information: https://www.itopvpn.com/data-recovery-software



About iTop:



Founded in 2016, iTop has been creating tools and software that run on both desktop PCs and mobile devices. iTop products are used and trusted by more than 20 million users now. Its mission is to enable users a secure and more enjoyable digital life. Learn more: https://www.itopvpn.com/



Learn More: https://recorder.itopvpn.com/

