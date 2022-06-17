News: ACE Home Services Honors Our Warriors by Providing a New A/C to Military Veteran for the 3rd Annual Giveaway | CitizenWire

To celebrate and honor our heroes, a military member/veteran will be nominated by the community to be rewarded with a brand new a/c unit valued up to 10k

PHOENIX, Ariz. /CitizenWire/ -- ACE Home Services is a top HVAC and Plumbing company servicing the Phoenix Metro area. For years since it was founded, they have provided homes with quality AC and Heating facility maintenance, equipment installation, and repair, ensuring smooth operation in homes. This veteran operated company is proud to support and hire military members for over 25 years.



ACE Home Services is currently taking hundreds of nominations from the Phoenix Metro community to select a military recipient of the third annual AC giveaway. Veterans, active duty and reserve military members are all eligible to be nominated. The winner will be announced on July 5th. The date of install will be within two weeks of the announcement date based on the needs of the recipient.



Last year, the community selected Captain Alfred "Benny" Ashley. Benny served the Phoenix Fire Department from 1942 through the end of 1973. Benny is a military combat veteran and twice left the firehouse to serve as a U.S. Navy Corpsman during the WWII and Korean wars. He served as a medic at Tarawa in the Gilbert Islands in the South Pacific.



After returning to his firefighting career Benny led the Phoenix firefighters union as the President of IAFF Local 493 in the 1960's. In 1968 his idea for a statewide, combined, firefighters and police officers pension system was signed into law by AZ Governor Jack Williams to create the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System (PSPRS).



Our selected 2020 winner was Master Sergeant Keith Tucker, a veteran who honorably served our country for 24 years in the Air Force and was stationed at Luke Air Force Base. This opportunity came at the perfect time for Mr. Tucker, as he and his wife Diana were moving into their new home that had an existing unit that was over 15 years old.



The President of ACE Home Services, John Trimble served as an Army Infantryman and then a Special Forces Officer - or Green Beret - for more than 13 years. Working closely with various international special operations units, John primarily worked counterterror and counter drug operations across multiple deployments to Afghanistan and South America, receiving two Bronze Star medals, a Meritorious Service Medal, and the Combat Infantryman's Badge amongst other awards and citations.



Prior to being medically retired as a Major, John's final military assignment was serving as an advisor and lead strategist for a senior military commander at Ft. Bragg, North Carolina. The Director of Marketing, James Sesay, is also a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.



Regarding the overall goal of the campaign, James says, "Too often many of us take the sacrifices that led to our independence and current freedoms for granted. As a company, we want to go above and beyond the normal discounts and appreciations. This year, we want to truly give back to those that serve our country."



In addition to actively hiring veterans of all military branches, ACE Home Services also gives additional discounts to all military members and first responders.



About ACE Home Services:



With an A+ rating from the BBB, ACE Home Services provides support for businesses and homes in more than 28 cities. They offer air-conditioning installation, maintenance and repair, heating equipment placement, bathroom remodeling, water softeners and heaters, water leak protection, heating replacement, and so on. They are fast, efficient, reliable, experienced, highly reliable, and they always put the customers first in all they do.



For more information, please visit their website at https://acehomeaz.com/about-us/



A brief testimonial can be found here https://youtu.be/9m6LxrjdogU



AZ Family News covered the 2021 giveaway here https://youtu.be/dO30Y_7pjU4



Local FOX 10 News covered the 2020 giveaway here: https://youtu.be/lFzMccDIYws



Veteran nominations can be done here: https://azcentral.secondstreetapp.com/2022-Honor-Our-Warriors-Sweepstakes/



Learn More: https://acehomeaz.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2022 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.