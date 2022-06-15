News: Connected Solutions Group Releases m106 LTE Gateway Router | CitizenWire

Full-Featured Device Positioned for Verizon LTE Primary Internet for Business

RICHMOND, Va. /CitizenWire/ -- Connected Solutions Group, LLC (CSG), a national leader in wireless hardware deployment and services, today announced that it is bringing its first in-house hardware product to market, the CSG m106 LTE Gateway Router. The router, designed to operate on the Verizon network, will be used for a wide range of business connectivity use cases.



"This is the next step in the evolution of CSG bringing dynamic and high-demand products into the market," stated Michael Pittman, CEO at CSG, "We have spent over a year in development making sure the device meets standards worthy of our brand. In the end, we've built something made with outstanding quality and with more features than most routers that are anywhere near the price point we will be able to offer."



Of the many features of the m106 Router, some of the key differentiators are its internal battery that will take over if external power is not available for up to eight hours; both WAN and LAN ethernet ports; IP passthrough mode; a cloud management portal with remote monitoring capabilities of the device; a pair of premium Panorama-4G/LTE Paddle antennas; inline failover capabilities; an included wall mount bracket; and a USB port that can output a charge to other devices.



A key motivation behind the device are the growing Business Internet (BI) offerings from Verizon. BI allows businesses to use the Verizon network as their primary internet service and requires a cellular connected router to facilitate the service for each customer.



"We've been a key player in BI 'Business Internet' since Verizon introduced it last year," said Pittman, "As we've put thousands of routers into the BI program, use cases have become clear to us that require features not available on some entry-level routers. The m106 feature set solves for many of the needs that Verizon is positioning BI into."



On the support side, CSG is backing up the device with included managed services and support for every Verizon BI customer who purchases the m106. "We are fully vested in every customer's success with this device," commented Pittman, "So it seemed natural to us to give six months of managed services with every sale. This support is with our own, US-based employees who will be here to hold the customer's hand through any questions they may have, assure that the device is set up properly for every unique use case, and even proactively monitor device status for the customer."



"At the end of the day, this is the CSG difference," concluded Pittman, "We're going to offer the best possible product backed by the best possible service in the industry. Our customers deserve it, Verizon customers deserve it, and, with the m106, we're going to deliver it."



About Connected Solutions Group:



Connected Solutions Group, LLC (CSG) is a Richmond, Virginia-based leading VAR and wireless hardware deployment company. By bridging the wide gaps between development and deployment of M2M and IoT projects, CSG has created a true turnkey solution allowing customers to focus on building their applications while we design and implement cost-effective hardware to execute them efficiently. With services including MDM installation and support, custom programming, device staging and kitting, nationwide installation, and device activations, swaps and upgrades, CSG acts as the purchasing, fulfillment, and installation team for our clients. Learn more at https://connectedsolutionsgroup.com/.

