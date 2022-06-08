News: Mortgage Markets CUSO implements Mortgage Coach to increase mortgage lending engagement at credit unions | CitizenWire

CUSO's 15-plus credit union customers to benefit from greater mortgage engagement with marketing enhanced by Mortgage Coach presentations

IRVINE, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Mortgage Coach, a borrower conversion platform empowering mortgage lenders to educate borrowers with interactive presentations that model home loan performance over time, announced today that Mortgage Markets CUSO, LLC has implemented Mortgage Coach to grow mortgage lending engagement at the credit unions it serves.



A subsidiary of Connecticut-based Finex Credit Union, Mortgage Markets CUSO is a credit union service organization that was founded in 2003 to fulfill credit unions' need for modern, friendly mortgage lending outsourcing. To date, Mortgage Markets CUSO's mortgage lending services are relied on by 15-plus U.S. credit unions including Connecticut State Employees Credit Union and Nutmeg State Financial Credit Union.



Mortgage Markets CUSO will use Mortgage Coach to enhance rule-based marketing campaigns with loan presentations to inspire conversion. Via integration with Mortgage Market CUSO's point of sale (POS) system, Mortgage Coach will automatically generate a Cost of Waiting loan presentation once a lead begins an online mortgage loan application. The Cost of Waiting loan presentation models how rising interest rates and home prices will increase the cost of purchasing a home six months in the future.



"Credit unions typically excel at offering warm service and competitive rates but are often challenged to keep pace with the digital service provided by large lenders," Mortgage Coach President Joe Puthur said. "Our Cost of Waiting presentations help credit unions compete by showing members they are eager to help them with their mortgage, they care about their home financing outcome and they are ready to support the financing process with modern lending technology."



"Mortgage Market CUSO strives to support credit unions with exceptional mortgage service backed by a best-in-class digital experience, and Mortgage Coach helps us deliver this in spades," Mortgage Markets CUSO President Michael Ferraro said. "We look forward to helping our customers grow their mortgage lending divisions with personalized, high-touch technology."



About Mortgage Coach:



Mortgage Coach is an award-winning borrower conversion platform that gives consumers the confidence to transact with educational presentations that model loan performance over time. The company's side-by-side loan comparisons allow borrowers to make faster, more informed mortgage decisions while enabling lenders to consistently deliver an on-brand, consultative home financing experience that increases borrower conversion, repeat business and referrals. To date, more than 140 enterprise independent mortgage banks, depository banks and credit unions rely on Mortgage Coach to deliver personalized, modern service that grows revenue and customer loyalty. To learn more about Mortgage Coach, visit https://www.mortgagecoach.com or follow @MortgageCoach.



About Mortgage Markets CUSO, LLC:



Mortgage Markets CUSO (credit union service organization) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Finex Credit Union operating for the benefit of credit unions and credit union members throughout Connecticut offering FHA, CHFA, VA, USDA and conventional mortgage products. By joining with other credit unions in a cooperative effort, Mortgage Markets CUSO has developed leading edge technology, mortgage expertise, local underwriting and excellent personal service. For more Mortgage Markets CUSO information, please log visit https://mortgagemarketscuso.com/.



Learn More: https://mortgagecoach.com/

