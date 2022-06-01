News: Assurant Turns Their Miles Into Meals, Donating Over 380,000 Meals to Food Insecure Communities | CitizenWire

RED BANK, N.J. /CitizenWire/ -- Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ), a leading global business services company that supports, protects and connects major consumer purchases, embarked on the third annual "Turning Miles Into Meals" challenge this April to benefit core charitable partner, Move For Hunger.



Assurant's first "Turning Miles into Meals" challenge with Move For Hunger, a national hunger relief non-profit organization, was in May of 2020 with roughly 160 participants and continues to grow year after year. This year, the number of participants grew to over 2,300 Assurant employees, who collectively completed 150,817 miles in activity during the month-long event.



The Assurant Foundation donated $1 to Move For Hunger for each mile earned, and the total donation will help provide over 380,000 meals to families and individuals facing hunger and food insecurity in the United States. From April 4 to May 1, 2022, participants completed weekly and daily challenges to keep them motivated during the event. The initiative concluded with an awards ceremony to recognize the group's efforts and to present Move For Hunger with a charitable donation.



"Our teams always enjoy participating in the Turning Miles into Meals Challenge with Move For Hunger, coming together to strengthen the communities where we operate," said Ryan Lumsden, President, Multi-Family Housing. "Move For Hunger's mission and goals heavily align with our own, which makes this a very valuable partnership."



Assurant Global Housing employees exceeded all expectations and goals throughout the 2022 "Turning Miles Into Meals" challenge. Here are some more numbers about the Turning Meals to Miles challenge:



* Over 2,300 Assurant employees around the world participated

* There were 29 different teams

* Over 320 million steps completed

* An average of 1,000 hours of activity were logged per day

* Over 70 miles on average completed by each team member



In 2021, Assurant was awarded Move For Hunger's "Partner of the Year," and this partnership between Move For Hunger and Assurant is expected to grow in the years to come.



"The dedication and passion we see every year from the people at Assurant never fails to impress us," said Adam Lowy, Founder and Executive Director of Move For Hunger. "It's not every day we come across a large enterprise supported by so many employees advocating for these important community initiatives."



About Move For Hunger:



Move For Hunger, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is working to end hunger and food waste in America. 42 million Americans struggle with hunger while 35% of the food produced in this country goes to waste. By mobilizing moving companies, multifamily apartment communities, corporations, and volunteers, Move For Hunger has delivered more than 27 million pounds of food to food banks - providing 22 million meals for those in need.



Get your company involved by registering to hold a food drive, fundraiser, or team building opportunity. Visit Move For Hunger to learn more about their work at https://moveforhunger.org/.



About Assurant:



Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) is a leading global business services company that supports, protects and connects major consumer purchases. A Fortune 300 company with a presence in 21 countries, Assurant supports the advancement of the connected world by partnering with the world's leading brands to develop innovative solutions and to deliver an enhanced customer experience through mobile device solutions, extended service contracts, vehicle protection services, renters insurance, lender-placed insurance products and other specialty products.



Learn more at https://www.assurant.com/ or on Twitter @Assurant.



Learn More: https://moveforhunger.org/

