News: Tenorshare 4DDiG Rolls Out Its Brand-New Version 9.0 With 30% Off | CitizenWire

The latest upgradation of Tenorshare 4DDiG's Windows 9.0 interface is a complete and safe solution for all the recovery demands.

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- Tenorshare 4DDiG is one of the world's most well-known data recovery software that has been developed to fulfill all recovery needs. With significant improvements in terms of user experience and comprehensive data recovery features, Tenorshare 4DDiG has upgraded to Windows 9.0 version. The new version of Tenorshare 4DDiG offers users the best data recovery solution with an upgraded interface and powerful functions that help them retrieve lost data successfully.



The latest upgrade of Tenorshare 4DDiG is for all kinds of file loss situations. It allows users to recover lost or deleted photos, documents, videos, and other files from a PC hard drive. It can even recover old, deleted files on the external hard drive and SD card. The new interface helps users find what they are looking for quickly and also saves time.



The software's interface is simple and easily understandable, even for beginners. Furthermore, with a completely new and intuitive interface, the recovery software supports all kinds of data loss circumstances, including emptied recycle bin, malware infection, hardware failure, deleted files by mistake, or other unknown reasons.



4DDiG 9.0 New Features:



1 - Brand new interface with easy-to-understand user operation tips



2 - Support reload the last scan results for efficient Scanning



3 - Any lost data type can be recovered, be like photos, music, document, etc. moreover, any file systems can be recovered, be like NTFS, FAT, APFS, HFS+, etc.



4 - 4DDiG 9.0 also supports data recovery from external & internal storage devices, such as external HDD, SD cards, USB, etc.



5 - 4DDiG 9.0 allowed users to free preview the scanned-out files



The upgradation has been completely overhauled for optimal performance and faster data recovery. In addition, the latest edition enhances the ability to handle more file types and supports different storage devices making it easier for people to use.



4DDiG means "for data dig." This software aims for deep scanning and digging the data works in both Windows and macOS systems. It is designed with an innovative algorithm and simple interface that offers users the best solution for all kinds of data loss problems more quickly and efficiently. So, head over to 4DDiG for a worry-free data recovery experience and also get the 30% OFF.



To know more about the new version, follow Tenorshare 4DDiG's social media handles:



Official Website: https://4ddig.tenorshare.com.html/



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/4DDiG/



Twitter: https://twitter.com/Tenorshare4DDiG



YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQZ9C1IzQB1bgMXmGw7s5bw



Learn More: https://www.tenorshare.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2022 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.