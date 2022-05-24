News: Fitness and Fat Loss Expert Sean Ruff Designs Flexible Online Weight Loss Plans | CitizenWire

SAN JOSE, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Sean Ruff, a fitness and fat loss expert, is no newbie to fitness or nutrition. He works as a physical education teacher in the school system and has also been a coach and trainer for more than 15 years. Now, he's flexing his muscles in the online world and plans to offer customized fitness and nutrition coaching to people who are focused on weight loss.



Ruff takes a holistic approach to health and works with each person to create a program that's comprehensive and balanced. He checks in with clients as needed to ensure that they're working to achieve their weight loss goals. He offers support, guidance and a personal touch.



Customized plans include features such as multi-monthly check-ins, measurements, troubleshooting, nutrition and lifestyle coaching, discounted nutritional supplement recommendations, individualized training programs, phone and email support.



"My clients' success is my success," he says.



Sean Ruff has been featured in "Inside Fitness," "SheFinds," "Oxygen" and for "Nike."



"I'm hoping that by offering online weight loss and nutritional services that I can reach more people around the U.S.," Ruff says. "We can do this together."



About Sean Ruff:



Sean L. Ruff is a fitness and fat loss expert who has helped people achieve long-term fat loss, while looking and feeling their best. He is the founder of Targeted Nutrition and Training Solutions and provides these services exclusively online. His extensive experience in the fitness industry spans over two decades in New York City and Los Angeles. During the span, he worked extensively to create individualized training programs, while teaching his clients the importance of integrating effective nutrition methods.



Sean believes in a holistic approach to fat loss incorporating flexible training and nutrition protocols. He designs programs that meet people where they are and adjusts based on their progress, goals, access and timelines for goal attainment. Sean currently serves as a brand ambassador for the Fitness Expo based out of Los Angeles, California.



For more information, visit: https://www.officialseanruff.com/



FOLLOW ON SOCIAL:



Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/officialseanruff



Twitter: https://mobile.twitter.com/seanlruff



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Officialseanruff



Learn More: https://www.officialseanruff.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2022 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.