News: PROGRESS in Lending Names DocMagic’s Director of Client Services to 2022 Most Powerful Women in Fintech List | CitizenWire

TORRANCE, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- DocMagic, Inc., the premier provider of fully-compliant loan document generation, regulatory compliance, and comprehensive eMortgage services, announced that its director of client services, Lori Johnson, has been recognized by PROGRESS in Lending Association as a leading female technology professional in the mortgage industry.



Now in its fourth year, the Most Powerful Women in Fintech award lauds those who play a pivotal role in leading the way and reshaping how the mortgage industry thinks.



Lori Johnson has a rich background in the mortgage industry working for technology start-ups and growth focused companies. She joined DocMagic in 2014 after helping facilitate the acquisition of Document Express by DocMagic. The entire customer base was successfully migrated over to DocMagic's dynamic document generation platform.



Today she serves as the director of client services for DocMagic. Lori has been instrumental in helping lender clients realize the benefits of digital lending automation, eClosings, eNotes, eVaults, and the importance of system-to-system interoperability as the mortgage ecosystem expands.



"Lori has and continues to serve as an invaluable asset to our customers and company," remarked, Dominic Iannitti, president and CEO of DocMagic. "Her solution-oriented approach and hands-on style to clients embody the way DocMagic does business. We commend Lori for her ongoing industry contributions and are elated that PROGRESS in Lending recognized her successes."



At DocMagic, Lori leads the company's team to onboard lenders with its Total eClose platform and supporting technologies. She collaborates with lenders and third-party vendors to optimize workflows and maximize ROI. Lori is committed to innovation and perfection, always seeking the most effective way to harness technology.



"I am honored to be acknowledged by PROGRESS in Lending on this year's list along with other women who are moving the industry and their companies forward," stated Johnson. "There are many advances being made with digital lending technologies right now. It is exciting to see so many women playing key roles in helping expand the digital mortgage ecosystem for the good of the industry."



About DocMagic:



DocMagic, Inc. is the leading provider of fully compliant document generation, automated compliance, eSignature and comprehensive eMortgage solutions for the mortgage industry. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Torrance, Calif., DocMagic, Inc. develops award-winning software, mobile apps, and web-based systems for the production and delivery of compliant loan document packages. The company's solutions connect industry participants, promote collaboration, and ensure data integrity to execute precision-based digital lending transactions. The company's compliance experts and in-house legal staff consistently monitor legal and regulatory changes at both the federal and state levels to ensure accuracy. For more information on DocMagic, visit https://www.docmagic.com/.



