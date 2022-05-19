News: Nebraska State Soccer Partners with Sports Connect to Bring Dependable Software and Great Support To Their Members | CitizenWire

OMAHA, Neb. /CitizenWire/ -- Nebraska State Soccer (NSS), the governing body for US Youth Soccer in the state, has announced its move back to Sports Connect powered by Stack Sports as the Exclusive Technology and Online Registration Provider for the state. NSS previously partnered with Stack Sports for six years before exploring other options for the 2020-2021 season.



This multi-year partnership serves to support NSS's mission of providing the resources that affiliated regional and local clubs need to grow participation. Sports Connect provides technology solutions for the state association, affiliated leagues and clubs, and the participating players, coaches, families, and volunteers.



Sports Connect is a key component of the U.S. Soccer Connect mission of growing participation and advancing the sport of soccer in conjunction with U.S. Soccer.



The U.S. Soccer Connect initiative consists of leading services powered by Stack Sports connecting every level of the soccer pathway. It represents the largest commitment of technology and sports resources to any project in American sports history.



"A key component to growing participation is having a reliable state management platform," said Molly Vaughan, Director of Member Services. "After practicing our due diligence and exploring alternative solutions, we are confident that Sports Connect provides the best software and support in the industry. With that, we are proud to renew our partnership with Sports Connect as the Exclusive Technology and Online Registration Provider of Nebraska State Soccer."



"We are honored that Nebraska State Soccer has once again selected Sports Connect as their trusted technology partner," said Adam Abney, General Manager of Sports Connect. "There are many options for soccer state associations and clubs, but we differentiate ourselves by remaining partner-first, meaning we strive to provide the best support and product in the industry so that our partners can succeed. NSS is developing future generations by providing a safe and fun environment through soccer, and we couldn't be prouder to support their mission."



Affiliated clubs partnering with Sports Connect have access to a full suite of features, including Mobile-First Registration, seamless data integration with NSS, safety and compliance tracking, professional website designs, business insights, fanwear, and much more.



Learn more at: https://sportsconnect.com/soccer/



About Nebraska State Soccer:



Nebraska State Soccer Association was officially started in 1969 and currently represents a membership of over 25,000 youth and adult soccer players, 3,000 coaches, 900 referees and 1,000 administrators throughout the State of Nebraska. The organization consists of over 70 clubs who register players (boys and girls) from ages of four (4) through nineteen (19) on the youth side and any age on the adult side throughout the state.



Nebraska State Soccer provides and supports opportunities for the development and growth of our members through the game of soccer, with an ongoing commitment to service, education, promotion, and administrative support for all levels, ages, and abilities of soccer players in Nebraska. Nebraska State Soccer is a member of the United States Youth Soccer Association (US YOUTH SOCCER), United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA) and the official representative of the United States Soccer Federation (USSF) for the State of Nebraska. For more information, contact Nebraska State Soccer at support@nebraskastatesoccer.org



About Stack Sports:



With nearly 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is a global technology leader in SaaS platform offerings for the sports industry. The company provides world-class software and services to support national governing bodies, youth sports associations, leagues, clubs, parents, coaches, and athletes. Some of the largest and most prominent sports organizations including the U.S. Soccer Federation, Little League Baseball and Softball, and Pop Warner Little Scholars rely on Stack Sports technology to run and manage their organizations. Stack Sports is headquartered in Dallas and is leading the industry one team at a time focusing on four key pillars - Grassroots Engagement, Participation Growth, Recruiting Pathways, and Elite Player Development. To learn more about how Stack Sports is transforming the sports experience, please visit https://stacksports.com/.



Learn More: https://stacksports.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2022 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.