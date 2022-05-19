News: Seventeen Bay Area Women Win Financial Women of San Francisco Scholarships | CitizenWire

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Financial Women of San Francisco (FWSF), an organization dedicated to advancing the careers of women for over 60 years, names seventeen students from Bay Area colleges and universities as its 2022 scholarship recipients. FWSF has awarded over $3 million in scholarships over the past 35 years to more than 325 Bay Area women.



"We are proud to offer a record 17 women the scholarships they need to pursue their educational goals in finance and accounting," says Melissa Maquilan-Radic, FWSF's 2022 President. "And we are so grateful to our generous donors and supporters who have helped make this happen."



The FWSF scholarship grants-$10,000 for undergraduate and $15,000 for graduate students- support each recipient's educational goals. Beyond financial support, FWSF scholarship recipients also receive opportunities to be mentored by FWSF members and attend career development and networking events. This year, FWSF awarded scholarships to more students than ever before.



Each recipient is an academic and community leader whose goals align with FWSF's mission to empower and support women in finance. All have a passion for finance and many act as mentors to other women and those from low-income communities, sharing financial literacy to help end the cycle of poverty.



From venture investing in women and minorities; to co-founding a non-profit that reduces financial disparities for low-income, first generation, and minority students; to social entrepreneurship; to community building and mentoring and hiring women in their organizations, these scholarship winners demonstrate a commitment to making a positive impact in the world.



2022 GRADUATE SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS:



Riddhi Bahadkar - University of San Francisco School of Management



Cheryl Campos - Stanford University



Shelly Clemenco - Dominican University



Gabriela Forter - Stanford University



Lisa Gonzalez - Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania



Katelyn Harris - Stanford University



Elizabeth Hernandez - Golden Gate University



Samina Hydery - Stanford University



Monique Malcolm-Hay - Stanford University



Zia McWilliams - University of California at Berkeley, Haas School of Business



Hannah Schlacter - Stanford University



Tabitha Shikuku - Holy Names University



2022 UNDERGRADUATE SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS:



MaKenna Caldwell - St. Mary's College



Liya Gezae - California State University East Bay



Morgan Jacobsen - University of California at Berkeley



Amina Mamayeva - San Jose State University



Jia Yi Tan - University of San Francisco



About Financial Women of San Francisco:



For over 60 years, Financial Women of San Francisco have sought to advance the success of women in finance and financial services and to be a source of insight and inspiration to financial women executives and managers throughout the Bay Area.



The organization's membership includes women in positions of influence within the financial services sector and women who hold senior level positions within non-finance companies, government agencies and the non-profit sector. Members include CEOs, CFOs, corporate treasurers, CPAs, attorneys, commercial and private bankers, investment advisors, fund managers, securities analysts, administrators, financial planners, consultants, recruiters and marketers.



For more information, please visit https://financialwomensf.org/.



