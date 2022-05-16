News: SecuGen Releases Hamster Pro 30, FBI-Certified Fingerprint Reader for Mobile ID FAP 30 | CitizenWire

SANTA CLARA, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- SecuGen, world leader in optical fingerprint technology, is pleased to announce the immediate availability of the Hamster Pro 30 fingerprint reader and U30 OEM sensor. The new contact fingerprint reader and sensor from SecuGen are FBI-certified for use in FIPS 201 PIV and Mobile ID FAP 30 applications.



The Hamster Pro 30 takes its place in SecuGen's expanding line of FBI-certified products alongside the Hamster Pro 20, the Hamster Pro 10, and their companion OEM sensors: U30, U20-A, and U10, all of which meet various requirements under the FBI's Next Generation Identification System Image Quality specifications.



The Hamster Pro 30 and U30 sensor feature a fingerprint glass platen that is larger than all other SecuGen contact sensors, and they represent the newest entries in SecuGen's offering of high quality, rugged, yet affordable fingerprint sensors and readers. The Hamster Pro 30 reader and U30 sensor are suitable for a wide variety of applications that include healthcare, retail, finance, telecommunications, access control, time and attendance, national ID programs, immigration, and many others.



SecuGen sells its products through a worldwide network of Systems Integrators, Software Companies, and Original Equipment Manufacturers. The company is organized to support and provide developers with free SDKs and tools that facilitate the integration of SecuGen fingerprint technology into larger systems and products.



Jeff Brown, VP of Sales for SecuGen stated, "Our amazing engineering team continues to design products of the highest quality. With the launch of Hamster 30, we have broadened our product line in response to our partners' requirements for larger sized fingerprint readers for FAP 30 applications."



"We are always trying to develop products for our development partners to meet their customers' diverse needs," said Dan Riley, SecuGen's VP of Engineering. "The Hamster Pro 30 and U30 are just the latest examples."



Won Lee, CEO of SecuGen added, "We focus tirelessly on our core mission, which is to provide fingerprint technology, at the right price, to enable our partners to compete and succeed. Alongside that, we will continue to develop software tools that are free or low cost to help accelerate the integration of SecuGen technology into our customers' applications."



Learn more about the new Hamster Pro 30 at: https://secugen.com/products/hamster-pro-30/



Learn more about the new U30 fingerprint sensor at: https://secugen.com/products/usb-sensors/



About SecuGen:



SecuGen Corporation (https://secugen.com) is the world's leading provider of advanced, optical fingerprint recognition technology, products, tools and platforms for physical and information security. SecuGen designs and develops FBI-certified fingerprint readers and OEM components, developer kits and software, including NIST/MINEX-compliant algorithms.



For over 20 years, SecuGen has been a driving force committed to delivering innovative, high quality, rugged, and price-performing products for a wide variety of applications such as insurance and banking, health care, point of sale, logical and physical access control, mobile devices, national ID, voter registration, SIM card authentication, fleet management, and many more.



SecuGen products are used by world-leading financial, medical, government, educational and corporate institutions and are sold through an extensive partner network of reseller partners including original equipment manufacturers, independent software vendors and system integrators in North America, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, Europe, and Asia.



SecuGen(R) is a registered trademark of SecuGen Corp. in the United States and other countries.



Learn More: https://secugen.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2022 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.