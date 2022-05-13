News: ViewTech Borescopes to Highlight Top-Selling Remote Visual Inspection Borescopes at AISTech 2022 Exhibit Hall | CitizenWire

Industry Iron and Steel Leaders to Network with More Than 400 Exhibitors at Annual Conference

TRAVERSE City, Mich. /CitizenWire/ -- ViewTech Borescopes will exhibit for the sixth time at booth 2406 during the annual Association for Iron & Steel Technology Conference and Exposition. AISTech 2022 is returning to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center and will be taking place May 16-19. This year's Association for Iron & Steel Technology event will feature new products, technical programs, presentations, and panel discussions.



Sales Consultant, Joel Greene, will be representing ViewTech at AISTech 2022 and will be available during exhibit hall hours to meet with both attendees and exhibitors to arrange a no-cost, no-obligation demo to be shipped to their facility for an extended trial period.



Since first displaying their inspection video borescopes at AISTech 2016, ViewTech Borescopes has connected with hundreds of attendees. This year ViewTech will have the following VJ-3 video borescope models available at AISTech 2022 booth #2046: the VJ-3 3.9mm, VJ-3 Dual Camera, and VJ-3 Far Focus.



With many of ViewTech's clientele based in ironmaking, steelmaking, finishing processes, and equipment technologies, their VJ-3 video borescopes have been time and money saving solutions for preventative maintenance and quality control inspections. In addition to ViewTech Borescopes, attendees can also explore fellow exhibiting companies like Eaton, AmeriFab Inc, Delta Railroad Services, and Rockwell Automation.



Learn more: https://www.viewtech.com/about-us/tradeshows/aistech-2022-the-iron-steel-technology-conference-and-expo/



VJ-3 Video Borescope:



The VJ-3 mechanical articulating video borescope is a nondestructive visual testing instrument used for the remote visual inspection of machinery, equipment, and components. The VJ-3 facilitates the visual recording and photo documentation of an inspection and components in areas that are otherwise inaccessible or require great effort and expense to access directly. The VJ-3 consists of two modules integrated into one system: an insertion tube with distally mounted camera/LEDs, and the base unit with control panel, LCD monitor, power source and all necessary circuitry.



About ViewTech Borescopes:



ViewTech Borescopes, founded as RF System Lab in 2008, is North America's #1 seller of video borescopes. Their first product, the VJ borescope, set a new standard for portability, ergonomics, and ease-of-use, with its industry-first mechanical, joystick-controlled articulation.



Learn more: https://www.viewtech.com/



