News: Pops Mart Fuels, LLC Signs Sokal as AOR | CitizenWire

CAYCE, S.C. /CitizenWire/ -- Pops Mart, LLC recently signed Sokal, the Raleigh, N.C. based automotive advertising agency firm, as their agency of record. Pops Mart, LLC, whose chain includes 24 stores currently, will utilize Sokal to provide website design, digital, and a variety of creative design services.



"We, at Sokal, are extremely pleased to provide advertising services to Pops Mart Fuels," commented Melissa Clark, CEO of Sokal. "We'll deliver a uniquely creative edge with an expert team, enhancing digital strategy and visibility for them. We're anticipating a great start!"



Starting immediately, Sokal will provide advertising services for Pops Mart Fuel, LLC.



"Pops Mart Fuels, LLC was very impressed with the work the Sokal team has done and excited about moving forward. We look forward to a very successful relationship," announced Donald R. Draughon, Jr., CEO Pops Mart Fuels, LLC.



Pops Mart Fuel convenience stores are located across the Greater Columbia area, Newberry, and Winnsboro.



About Sokal:



Headquartered in Raleigh N.C., Sokal is one of largest automotive advertising agencies in the country.



The company specializes in digital marketing (SEO, paid search, CTV, pre-roll and display ads) and award-winning website design, and maintenance. Sokal also boasts a full-service agency experience with experts trained to execute everything from radio and television production, ad design, direct mail, media buying and much more.



Sokal employs well over 100 staff members including Digital Strategists, Website Developers, Graphic Designers, Video Producers and Editors, and Account Managers and Coordinators while currently managing well over 350 clients across the country.



For more information about Sokal, please visit their website at: https://www.gosokal.com/



