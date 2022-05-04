News: EY announces Mark Cunningham and Alex Kutsishin of Sales Boomerang as Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Mid-Atlantic Award finalists | CitizenWire

Co-founders recognized as ambitious pioneers tackling the nation's biggest business challenges

BALTIMORE, Md. /CitizenWire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Sales Boomerang co-founders Mark Cunningham, president, and Alex Kutsishin, CEO, were named finalists for the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Mid-Atlantic Award. Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who think big to succeed. Cunningham and Kutsishin were selected by a panel of independent judges based on demonstrated evidence of entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact among other core contributions and attributes.



"It's a tremendous honor to be named one of the top entrepreneurs in and around our nation's capital. Earning this recognition for something we find so personally rewarding makes it that much sweeter," said Cunningham. "From Sales Boomerang's outset, we have swung for the fences, taking on the biggest challenge facing one of the world's largest industries. By correcting the mortgage industry's deep-seated customer retention issues, we are making a positive difference for millions of everyday consumers, and we will continue to lead our company with the best interests of borrowers firmly in mind."



"We want to marry borrowers' interests with financial institutions' offerings so they are always aligned. Borrowers never receive the wrong loan, and organizations don't have to beg for borrowers' loyalty because they have earned it," agreed Kutsihin. "Over five years of amazing growth, we have proven that this model is the future of lending. Mark and I are very proud of what Sales Boomerang has accomplished and dedicate this honor to our more than 100 team members and the hundreds of enterprise lenders that share our vision."



Regional award winners will be announced on June 29, 2022. The regional winners will then be considered by the National independent judging panel, and National awards will be presented in November at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year(tm) Award in June 2023.



For over 35 years, EY US has celebrated the unstoppable entrepreneurs who are building a more equitable, sustainable and prosperous world for all. The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized more than 10,000 US executives since its inception in 1986. Entrepreneur Of The Year Award winners have exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight and wisdom of fellow alumni and other members of the entrepreneurial community in over 60 countries - all supported by vast EY resources.



Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards are presented by PNC Bank. In the Mid-Atlantic, sponsors also include ADP, CBRE, Cooley LLP, Donnelly Financial Solutions (DFIN), DLA Piper LLP and Kelly Benefits Strategies.



About Sales Boomerang:



Sales Boomerang transformed the relationship between mortgage lenders and borrowers with the introduction of the first automated borrower intelligence system in 2017. The company's intelligent alerts notify lenders as soon as a past customer or prospect is ready and credit-qualified for a loan. As the mortgage industry's #1 borrower retention tool, Sales Boomerang is trusted by more than 150 lenders - including brokers, independent mortgage companies, credit unions and banks - to help build lasting borrower relationships that maximize lifetime customer value. To date, Sales Boomerang alerts have enabled lenders to close more than $150 billion in additional loan volume that would have otherwise been overlooked and achieve customer retention rates that outperform industry norms by an average of 3-5X. To learn more about Sales Boomerang and its No Borrower Left Behind(tm) ethos, visit https://www.salesboomerang.com.



About Entrepreneur Of The Year®:



Entrepreneur Of The Year is the world's most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National overall winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year(tm) title. For more information, visit https://www.ey.com/en_us/entrepreneur-of-the-year-us.



Learn More: https://www.salesboomerang.com/

