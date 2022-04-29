News: Paragon Welcomes Andy Borst who Joins as President, E&S Lines and International Programs | CitizenWire

AVON, Conn. /CitizenWire/ -- Paragon Insurance Holdings LLC, a nationwide multiline specialty managing general agent (MGA), is pleased to announce the hire of Andrew "Andy" Borst as President-Excess & Surplus (E&S) Lines and International Programs.



Borst, previously the interim president of international operations at Argo Group, brings decades of broad experience in the insurance industry with roles at Travelers, OneBeacon, and most recently Argo Group. He helped establish and lead Argo's U.S. Specialty Programs business from 2014 to 2018, serving as Chief Administrative Officer. He most recently led Argo's international business back to profitability in 2021 after his assignment in London, which commenced in 2019.



Borst became familiar with the early days of Paragon in 2015 and 2017 when Argo Group sold parts of Argo's Alteris MGA to the company, including its timber and landscape programs. In his new position, Borst will play a pivotal role in building on the current growth trajectory of Paragon's E&S and international business.



"I'm excited to return to the Program space," commented Borst. "My experience and familiarity with reinsurers, carriers, underwriters and other MGAs in the specialty insurance market should allow me to add to Paragon's value proposition very quickly."



Borst will report to Paragon CEO and co-founder Ron Ganiats.



"Interacting extensively with Andy in the past, we're thrilled to add him to the team. We know the value he can bring at a time when the company is focusing on expansion both in the United States and globally," Ganiats said.



About Paragon:



Paragon, a broadly diversified MGA launched in 2014, supplies distinctive coverage alternatives and options to retail brokers, insurance carriers, reinsurers, and vendor companions. The agency, owned by Galway Holdings, writes comprehensive coverages throughout greater than 20 programs.



Visit https://www.paragoninsgroup.com/ for additional information.



