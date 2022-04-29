News: Kalyagen Announces Attendance at the Fort Lauderdale Open with PGA Associate Jerrel Gill | CitizenWire

Kalyagen is also a supporting partner for two upcoming South Florida PGA Section events

AUSTIN, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- Kalyagen® is pleased to announce that it will be attending the Fort Lauderdale Open as part of its sponsorship of golf professional Jerrel Gill. The Open will be hosted at the Fort Lauderdale Country Club on May 2-3, 2022. Kalyagen is also a supporting partner for two upcoming South Florida PGA Section events, the South Florida PGA Foundation HOPE Classic on May 12, 2022 and the South Florida Open on June 21-23, 2022.



"I'm pleased to introduce Kalyagen to the Fort Lauderdale Open and the South Florida PGA and the PGA Hope program benefiting veterans like myself and some of my team members," said Desmond Dogan, Director of Sales at Kalyagen®. "As a former golf professional and club pro, I understand the grind that is associated with practicing, playing, teaching, running the pro shop and more. That's why I'm pleased that Kalyagen is sponsoring Jerrel Gill, presently a Class B-13 PGA Associate. Jerrel will be playing in both the Fort Lauderdale Open and the Hope Classic and will attempt to qualify for the South Florida Open."



STEMREGEN® is a unique and patent-pending blend of proprietary plant-based extracts documented to increase the number of circulating stem cells by stimulating Endogenous Stem Cell Mobilization (ESCM). Ingredients in STEMREGEN® have been investigated in more than eight studies for their effect on stem cell function, of which five were randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled human clinical trials. STEMREGEN® has wide application in antiaging and overall health maintenance.



"Despite my local success, I am determined to improve my game and consistently compete against the best PGA Professionals," said Jerrel Gil, PGA professional golfer. "I have been fortunate enough to partner with Kalyagen and use its stem cell enhancement supplement STEMREGEN to assist me to contend in the South Florida PGA Section and hopefully on the PGA Tour. I've already picked up distance on my drive!"



"We are delighted to partner with Jerrel and the South Florida PGA Section," said Kalyagen® founder and CEO Christian Drapeau. "The link between a lower number of circulating stem cells and the development of age-related diseases and lack of recovery has been well studied. From a therapeutic standpoint, increasing the number of circulating stem cells has been documented to enhance tissue repair and improve the course of disease formation in many degenerative conditions and overall health and well-being. We have already begun to see improvement in Jerrel's training and recovery efforts and look forward to continuing to assist his golf career with the benefits of STEMREGEN on his team."



About Kalyagen:



Austin-based Kalyagen® was founded by Christian Drapeau, author of the bestseller Cracking the Stem Cell Code. Kalyagen® is a leader in the research and development of natural products aimed at supporting stem cell function of the body. Stem cells constitute the natural repair system of the body, and stem cell enhancers have been documented to strongly contribute to improving health and quality of life. STEMREGEN® is the first stem cell enhancer product developed by Kalyagen®. STEMREGEN® is a unique blend of proprietary plant-based extracts documented to support Endogenous Stem Cell Mobilization and provide other health benefits. For more information, please visit our Website: https://www.kalyagen.com/.



About Jerrel Gill:



Jerrel Gill has excelled in various management fields since graduating with honors from Hampton University with a Bachelor's of Science in Business Management. Hampton University is a historic Black college and university in Hampton, Virginia. Mr. Gill reentered the golf industry as a registered PGA Associate in April of 2019 and was quickly promoted to Assistant Golf Professional at Plantation Preserve Golf Course and Club in Plantation, Florida. In March 2020, he was promoted to General Manager of The Bridges at Springtree Golf Club in Sunrise, FL. During the last three years as a PGA Associate, Mr. Gill has quickly made himself known as a competitive golfer in the South Florida PGA Section. His best finish was a tie for 2nd place at the 2021 DEK Classic with an additional five top-15 finishes in the Southern Section in 2021.



About Desmond Dogan:



Following high school and a once-in-a lifetime experience with the USA Jr. National Olympic Hockey Team, Mr. Dogan served as a Navy Corpsman. After a successful five-year stint with the Navy, Mr. Dogan spent the next twelve years as an Operating Room Technician at LA-based Cedar Sinai Medical Center. After graduating from the Orlando Chapter of the Golf Academy of America and passing the PGA playing ability test on his first attempt, Mr. Dogan was offered the Head Professional position at the famed Inverrary Country Club. This led to a Head Professional/ Director of Golf position with the Billy Casper Golf Management group in Chicago. In addition to his current role with Kalyagen®, Mr. Dogan continues to be heavily involved in the not-for-profit world.



