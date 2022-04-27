News: Atlanta Facial Plastic Surgeon Dr. Elizabeth Whitaker recognized with several local and national distinctions | CitizenWire

ATLANTA, Ga. /CitizenWire/ -- Elizabeth Whitaker, M.D., F.A.C.S., owner and founder of Atlanta Face & Body, has been recognized by several renowned national and local publications for her outstanding work in plastic surgery and minimally invasive aesthetic treatments. The most recent of these was being named in Modern Luxury's "Top Doctor Spotlight."



Other recent accolades for Dr. Whitaker include the national recognition of Castle Connolly's Top Doctor Directory of "Exceptional Women in Medicine for 2021," and local publications like Best Self Atlanta's "Best Plastic Surgery Center for Facial Plastic Surgery", Atlanta Magazine's "Top Doctors," and Jezebel Magazine's "Best Anti-Aging Doctor."



Recipients of such distinctions are recognized either based on peer nominations or public voting to help honor those who contribute to the advancement of healthcare through clinical care, research, community service, education, and leadership. Each is featured in a publicized list that includes information about the doctor, medical facility affiliations, training, and specifics on expertise in each of their profiles.



Dr. Whitaker, who is often called the "Queen of Faces" by many of her patients, expressed appreciation for being recognized with such distinguished acknowledgments based on her career accomplishments.



"I am deeply honored to be recognized in these prestigious categories, both locally and nationally," she said. "Serving my clients with medical aesthetic treatments and surgical procedures that ultimately improve their confidence and quality of life is the true fuel for my passion, so I most certainly do not take any of these distinctions lightly."



Dr. Whitaker's areas of expertise include facial plastic surgery, facelifts (some techniques of which she developed herself), eyelid surgery/blepharoplasty, cosmetic neck surgery, facial rejuvenation, and laser procedures, among other methods.



"While improving the quality of life for my patients by helping them realize their aesthetic goals will forever be my perpetual objective, it's always a delight to be acknowledged in such wonderful ways," she added. "I fully intend on continuing to serve my patients in the Atlanta area and beyond to the best of my ability."



Atlanta Face & Body offers a variety of cosmetic surgery procedures (including several facelift procedures patented by Dr. Whitaker herself) as well as minimally and noninvasive medical aesthetic treatments, such as anti-wrinkle injections, dermal fillers, chemical peels, microneedling, and medical grade skincare products. Dr. Whitaker maintains a goal for her practice of continually striving to provide the latest advancements in surgical and nonsurgical skin rejuvenation.



To learn more, call (678) 888-3223 or visit https://www.atlantafaceandbody.com/.



Learn More: https://www.atlantafaceandbody.com/

