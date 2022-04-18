News: XLR8 Companies Announce the appointment of Mitchner Ferdinands as Chief Operating Officer | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- On April 18, 2022, Xelerate Logistics LLC ("XLR8") announced the appointment of Mitchner Ferdinands as the Chief Operating Officer. Mitchner Ferdinands, who has 20 years of experience in the Supply Chain industry, has extensively travelled in many countries to troubleshoot and find innovative and pragmatic solutions to ever evolving supply chain industry.



As the companies new COO, Mr. Ferdinands will be heading the operations of XLR8 Companies and all its affiliates including the Non-Vessel Operating Common Carriers (NVOCC), and XLR8 Companies WEST that operates warehousing for Consolidations, Distributions & Ground Transportation.



Born in Sri Lanka and having graduated with a Master's in Business and other secondary education qualifications in supply chain; Mr. Ferdinands currently lives in Valencia, California.



About Xelerate Logistics LLC:



Xelerate Logistics LLC is a New York based company with Headquarters in New York City with offices in Commack, NY & Los Angeles, CA, and Global Operations in Canada, Asia, Africa & Middle East. The founding members of XLR8 managed and ran asset-based lending companies with portfolios in aggregate of over $500 million over the past 20 years; and are now looking into a fund of over $2 Billion.



In addition to bringing their networks and expertise into XLR8, the team created an end-to-end supply chain and logistics management company that can finance the customer's needs from manufacturing through end delivery. The company provides services related to shipping (ocean and air), both domestic & international, financing and funding options through its supply chain solutions.



For more info, please call, 877.712.6888, email info@xlr8companies.us or visit our website https://www.xlr8companies.us/



