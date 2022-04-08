News: Loan Quality Expert Duane Gilkison to Speak at ACES ENGAGE | CitizenWire

DENVER, Colo. /CitizenWire/ -- ACES Quality Management® (ACES), the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry, has added Duane Gilkison, senior director of loan quality at Fannie Mae, to its speaker line-up for the upcoming ACES ENGAGE conference, taking place at the historic Broadmoor Hotel in Colorado Springs, May 23 - 25, 2022. Gilkison will speak on manufacturing quality and quality control best practices.



Gilkison has more than twenty years of banking and compliance experience. Before joining Fannie Mae, Gilkison worked at PNC Financial Services Group for more than a decade, starting as vice president of operations manager and eventually becoming senior vice president of credit risk. During his tenure at PNC, Gilkison was responsible for all operational areas of credit risk management, leading credit policy, origination quality control, servicing quality control, home equity quality control and audit management teams.



"Given the potential effects of inflation and the purchase-driven mortgage market on loan quality, Duane Gilkison's robust credit risk and loan quality compliance expertise make him an important and welcomed addition to the ACES ENGAGE agenda," ACES CEO Trevor Gauthier said. "Lenders of all stripes must be prepared to shore up their defenses to protect against fraud and defects, and with ACES ENGAGE, we want every attendee to leave with a deeper understanding of proactive quality assurance and compliance and feeling well-equipped to adjust their strategies in the pursuit of maintaining compliance, protecting loan quality and mitigating risk."



ACES ENGAGE will offer a mix of general session presentations, panel discussions and social activities. Attendees have the opportunity to learn from industry experts and thought leaders, network and leave with the knowledge necessary to increase efficiencies, improve productivity and further quality at their organizations.



