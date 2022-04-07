News: The New York Young Elite Association hosted a fundraiser for Tom Suozzi | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- The New York Young Elite Association (NYYEA) hosted a fundraiser for New York State Governor candidate and Congressman Tom Suozzi at the Penn Club on March 30th. Over 50 attendees spanning political, business, and academic sectors gathered together and discussed with Suozzi his views and insights on political and social issues.



Suozzi thanked those in attendance and emphasized that he would be improving matters such as public safety, taxes, and education.



"My biggest number one issue is to make people feel safe in New York City," Suozzi said, with immediate and booming applause from the audience.



Suozzi was elected as a congressman of New York's 3rd district in 2016. He was previously the Mayor of Glen Cove, New York, in 1993 and was elected Nassau County Executive in 2001, a position previously held by Republicans for 30 years.



During his tenure as the County Executive of Nassau County -- which is more significant than 11 states and has the 12th largest police department in the country - it had the lowest crime rate of all communities with over 500,000 people. The current New York City Police Commissioner, Keechant Sewell, was a police officer promoted by Suozzi when she was serving in the Nassau County Police Department.



Suozzi also turned down New York City Mayor Eric Adams to become his Deputy Mayor.



"I'm not going to be your Deputy Mayor," Suozzi said. "I'm running for Governor... I can do more to help you from the Governor I can be than as your deputy mayor."



Suozzi also said he is willing to work with everybody, regardless of their political affiliation. He also pointed out that the recently passed infrastructure bill was due to bipartisan efforts, a belief he strongly champions. He also supports tax reduction.



"I will always be a commonsense Democrat," Suozzi said. "I will work with anybody. I will work with Democrats or Republicans, and I will work with progressives, I will work with moderates, I will work with conservatives, I will work with anybody.



"I won't abandon my values, but I will work with anybody to solve problems that surely help people."



NYYEA President John JD Liu said the current downward trend of public safety and hate crimes against the Asian community is a priority of immediate attention. Liu also said he would back Suozzi for his governorship bid, which would also benefit the overall interest of the local Chinese community.



About The New York Young Elite Association (NYYEA):



NYYEA is a nonprofit organization that seeks to assemble and serve as a platform for the young elites across various industries and fields. It aims to facilitate the exchange of ideas, consolidate resources and in turn, heighten the positive impact the group can achieve collectively.



Some of the attendees include NYYEA members John JD Liu, Eva Cai, Chrissy Ding, and Ivy Wu; Suozzi's running mate for Lieutenant Governor Diana Reyna; former New England Patriots Executive Vice President Charles Sullivan; Kayla Rockefeller of the Rockefeller family; Brooklyn community leaders Rosita Pei and Susan Weng; Lina Li and Janet C. Salazar from FSUN; New York Chinese Business Association Honorary Chairman James Liu; James Newman from the Elite Prep Academy; and Faith Group CEO Young Liu.



Website https://www.nyyea.org/



Tel: 516-858-8899



Learn More: https://www.nyyea.org/

