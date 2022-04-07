News: The Spodak Group Offers Free Wellness Scans: The Group continues to provide comprehensive care for their family of patients | CitizenWire

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- The Spodak Dental Group team of dental professionals now offers free digital wellness scans in a continued effort to provide the very best comprehensive care to their family of patients.



"Offering free digital wellness scans is a tremendous value we offer our patients because it provides us a deeper understanding of their oral and overall health, which allows us to render a greater scope of care," said Dr. Craig Spodak, general dentist at Spodak Dental Group. "There is a great link between oral health and systemic health, and our team of general and specialty dentists has a great opportunity to help our family of patients maintain and achieve optimum health."



The mouth is the gateway to the body and a direct link to systemic health. Without proper cleaning and regular maintenance, bacteria in the mouth can lead to oral infection, such as tooth decay and gum infections. These infections, if left untreated, can cause various diseases and conditions including cardiovascular disease, endocarditis, pregnancy issues, and pneumonia. Patients who suffer from diabetes, AIDS/HIV, osteoporosis and Alzheimer's disease also have a greater chance of oral issues due to complications from these conditions.



The Spodak Dental Group team is proud to offer all current and future patients a free digital wellness scan, which takes less than five minutes and is painless. The scan will show doctors any current concerns, including recession, chipping/wearing of teeth, malocclusion, signs of oral cancer, tooth erosion and more, so they can best address any issues. The scan will also be used to track differences in oral health over time, which is helpful as patients experience lifestyle and health changes.



The use of state-of-the-art digital technology falls in line with the Group's commitment to provide their patients with the most up-to-date systems and dental offerings available, with a goal to offer an unparalleled dental and human experience.



The Spodak Dental Group, 2017 Inc. 5000 honoree, has evolved to become South Florida's premier, comprehensive dental facility, and comprises a world-class association of dental professionals poised to provide full-service dental care second-to-none in both scope and skill. The Spodak Dental Group team includes General and Restorative Dentists, Endodontists, Periodontists, Board Certified Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, Master Ceramic Artists and Anesthesiologists, as well as one of the nation's only in-office dental labs.



Spodak Dental Group is located at 3911 W. Atlantic Ave. Call or text (561) 303-2413 or visit https://www.SpodakDental.com/ for more information or to schedule an appointment.



