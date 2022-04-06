News: EPIC Welcomes Jim McSherry – Joins as National Practice Leader for New Employer Stop Loss Center | CitizenWire

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants, a retail property and casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, announced today that Jim McSherry has joined EPIC to lead its newly formed Employer Stop Loss Center of Excellence.



McSherry has spent more than two decades in the employee benefits space working with brokers and consultants, developing and implementing innovative strategies to assist self-funded clients in managing their employee benefit plans. With extensive experience drawn from both major medical and national stop-loss carriers, he brings a wealth of technical and market knowledge to the EPIC organization. McSherry's expertise in self-funding, employer stop-loss and risk mitigation will prove to be an invaluable asset to the EPIC team and its clients.



Prior to joining EPIC, McSherry was with Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance where he was instrumental in facilitating the launch of medical stop-loss in the Northeast. As a regional sales director, his responsibilities included strategic planning, new business development, renewal retention and management of partnerships with some of the largest brokerage and consulting firms in the industry. McSherry started his career with Anthem BlueCross BlueShield in New York where he worked for more than 10 years with both fully insured and self-funded clients in the commercial large group market.



"I have worked with Jim for over 20 years and have known him to be a highly resourceful industry leader with exceptional communication and interpersonal skills. He will be a great resource for our organization and a great fit for EPIC culturally. I am excited we have the opportunity to bring him on board," commented Craig Hasday, President, National Employee Benefits Practice.



About EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants:



EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants, a retail insurance brokerage, has more than 2,600 team members operating from more than 80 offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs, and Private Client solutions to clients. EPIC ranks among the top 15 retail insurance brokers in the U.S.



Learn more: https://www.epicbrokers.com/



